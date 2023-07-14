Greg Adams, CFA is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager of the Alger Dynamic Opportunities strategy, the Alger Responsible Investing Fund, the Alger Growth and Income strategy, and Director of Quantitative & Risk Management. Greg joined Alger in 2006 and has 32 years of experience. Previously, he was Director of Quantitative Research at Lord Abbett & Co., and was responsible for portfolio construction simulation and quantitative stock selection. Over the course of his career, Greg was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management and The Chase Manhattan Bank. At Deutsche, where he managed over $10 billion in assets, he was the lead Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Core Funds, including Scudder’s flagship Growth & Income Fund. Greg began his tenure at Chase in 1987 as an equity analyst and was promoted to Co‐Manager of the Chase Vista Balanced Fund and the Chase Vista Growth & Income Fund, managing over $2 billion during his tenure. In 1994, Greg was named Manager of the Chase Vista Large Cap Equity Fund. Greg earned a B.A. in American History from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts & Sciences and a B.S. in Economics and Finance from The Wharton School. Greg is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.