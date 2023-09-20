The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by taking long and short positions in a select number of currencies of emerging market countries. The Fund seeks to uncover specific price patterns in emerging market currencies, and endeavors to generate returns for investors from either changes in the spot prices of such currencies, or from the interest rate differentials between developed countries’ currencies, primarily the U.S. dollar, and the currencies of emerging market countries.

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Long/Short Emerging Markets Currency Fund’s net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, if any, will be exposed to currencies of emerging market countries through currency forwards, both deliverable and non-deliverable forwards, futures contracts and other currency transactions, including spot currency transactions. Emerging market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets indices. The Fund’s assets that are not used to purchase currencies and other currency instruments will be invested in investment-grade debt, in particular U.S. Treasuries, with maturities of one year or less and/or money market funds. The Fund seeks returns that are uncorrelated to the movements of the general stock and bond markets. The Fund also seeks to achieve positive absolute returns (i.e., positive returns regardless of market conditions) through any net gains resulting from fluctuations in the values of currencies and any net income derived from owning debt securities. Net losses on currency transactions will reduce positive absolute returns.

The Fund may be exposed to currencies of developed and emerging market countries that, in the opinion of the Fund’s sub-advisor, Absolute Return Strategies Ltd. (the “Sub-Advisor”), have liquid currency markets. The Sub-Advisor uses proprietary and systematic price models that analyze the price movements of a select number of emerging markets currencies. These models analyze currency price movements in an attempt to identify price patterns that reflect the price relationships between developed and emerging-market currencies. The Sub-Advisor believes that currencies exhibit price movements and patterns that reflect factors, such as trade flows, capital flows, short- and long-term interest rates, and the supply/demand pressures of such currencies. The Sub-Advisor’s models use price data in an attempt to identify patterns that reflect significant changes that occur in the price relationships between emerging market and developed market currencies, which may lead to changes in investor behavior. As the models recognize specific price patterns that identify changes in the price relationships between currency pairs, the models will signal price levels at which emerging-market currencies should be either purchased or sold short. If no identifiable ascending (indicating long investment) or descending (indicating short sales) price pattern exists, the Fund will not take a position (either long or short) in the emerging market currency. The Fund’s investment exposure to emerging market currencies will fluctuate, and the Fund may incur leverage such that the Fund’s total notional investment exposure exceeds the Fund’s net assets.

The Sub-Advisor maintains ultimate discretion over the emerging-market currencies that may be eligible for investment, the investment modeling, and all investment-management decision making for the Fund. The price models may not protect against or capture certain extraordinary or sudden market events, such as government or central bank interventions, currency devaluations or revaluations, capital controls, suspension of convertibility, bank holidays, or shutdowns of the economy, and as a result the models may not be as effective during these periods. During periods of market turbulence, or when the model is unable to identify an appropriate price pattern, the Fund may hold a substantial amount in U.S. cash or U.S. cash equivalents.

In addition, the Fund may use various hedging and other strategic transactions, including derivative currency transactions, such as currency forwards and cross currency forwards. The Fund’s derivative transactions will typically be fully collateralized on a net basis and may cause the Fund to have net short exposure to a particular currency that is not offset by a long position in another currency.

The Fund will invest in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase. Investment-grade debt securities are securities that are rated in one of the four highest rating categories as determined by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), such as Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”), Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or if unrated by S&P, Fitch, Moody’s or another NRSRO, determined by the Sub-Advisor, to be of comparable credit quality. Such securities include U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasuries, and cash equivalents.