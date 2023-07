Mr. Lee joined DWS in 2018 with 24 years of industry experience. Before joining, he co-managed group funds at the global multi-asset group at Oppenheimer Funds. Prior to that, he held a series of research and portfolio management leadership positions at AllianceBernstein in asset allocation and various value equity strategies including emerging markets, Japanese and U.S. equities He earned BS in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder.