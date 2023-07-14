Merger arbitrage is an investment strategy that specializes in buying the publicly-traded common or preferred stock of a company that is involved in a significant corporate event, such as a merger or acquisition. Investments in companies that are involved in these life-changing events have both risk and return characteristics that are markedly different from investing in the stock market in general. Under normal market conditions, the Merger Arbitrage Fund will primarily invest using merger arbitrage strategies. During periods of market turbulence or low merger and acquisition activity, the Fund may hold a substantial amount in cash and cash equivalents.

Traditional stock investing, and its risks and returns, are tied not only to company-specific factors such as profitability and prospects for growth, but also to broader economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, global trade and political risks. In contrast, both the risk and return of merger-arbitrage investing are largely isolated from the daily gyrations of the stock market, and instead are dependent on the successful or unsuccessful completion of a merger or acquisition. As a function of its investment strategy, merger-arbitrage investing creates returns that are largely uncorrelated with, or independent of, the returns of the stock market.

The typical merger-arbitrage strategy seeks to generate a return by purchasing the stock of the company being acquired, which is commonly known as the target company (the “target”), and when appropriate, shorting the stock of the acquiring company. The purpose of the strategy is to profit by earning the “spread,” or difference in price, between:

1. The current trading price of the target company following the announcement of the merger, and

2. The contractual price to be paid for the target company in the future when the transaction closes.

This spread, or the return that can be earned, is usually relatively narrow, offering a modest nominal total return. However, since a merger transaction generally is completed in three to four months, this modest return translates into higher annualized returns.

Every merger transaction has a unique set of risks and deal terms. Since the risks of each transaction, not the general movement of the stock market, drive the returns and risks of the Merger Arbitrage Fund, assessing the risks of each merger event is critical.

Chicago Capital Management, LLC (“Chicago Capital” or the “Sub-Advisor”) is the Sub-Advisor for the Merger Arbitrage Fund and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Chicago Capital specializes in merger-arbitrage investing and has significant experience and expertise in assessing the risk and return tradeoff of investing in companies involved in a publicly announced merger. After the announcement of a merger, Chicago Capital explores the opportunity of investing in the transaction. If Chicago Capital believes the merger is attractive and meets Chicago Capital’s guidelines, the Merger Arbitrage Fund will initiate an opening position in the transaction.

The Sub-Advisor has the ability to invest in a wide array of event-driven transactions, including preferred arbitrage or other capital structure and arbitrage transactions, but will primarily invest in mergers or acquisitions that are initiated and announced by well-financed companies that are also strategic acquirers. Chicago Capital believes merger transactions with these characteristics provide the best risk-adjusted returns. Chicago Capital continuously monitors a pending transaction for all the elements of potential risk, including regulatory-approval risk, changes in deal terms, financing and shareholder approval. Chicago Capital may actively buy or sell merger investments based on their assessment of the merger’s risks and profit opportunity.

The Merger Arbitrage Fund is not limited by market capitalization or industry. It will invest across industries, sectors and geographies, although it will invest predominantly in companies located in the United States and Canada. Although the Fund may invest in transactions across industries and sectors, it may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading.

In executing the Merger Arbitrage Fund’s strategy, Chicago Capital generally expects to employ leverage and to use a variety of hedging techniques including those involving short sales and less frequently, options.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian issuers, which may include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

The Merger Arbitrage Fund is “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” mutual fund.