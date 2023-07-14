Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$9.98 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 428.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPABX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SilverPepper Merger Arbitrage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SilverPepper
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Gerbel

Fund Description

Merger arbitrage is an investment strategy that specializes in buying the publicly-traded common or preferred stock of a company that is involved in a significant corporate event, such as a merger or acquisition. Investments in companies that are involved in these life-changing events have both risk and return characteristics that are markedly different from investing in the stock market in general. Under normal market conditions, the Merger Arbitrage Fund will primarily invest using merger arbitrage strategies. During periods of market turbulence or low merger and acquisition activity, the Fund may hold a substantial amount in cash and cash equivalents.

Traditional stock investing, and its risks and returns, are tied not only to company-specific factors such as profitability and prospects for growth, but also to broader economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, global trade and political risks. In contrast, both the risk and return of merger-arbitrage investing are largely isolated from the daily gyrations of the stock market, and instead are dependent on the successful or unsuccessful completion of a merger or acquisition. As a function of its investment strategy, merger-arbitrage investing creates returns that are largely uncorrelated with, or independent of, the returns of the stock market.

The typical merger-arbitrage strategy seeks to generate a return by purchasing the stock of the company being acquired, which is commonly known as the target company (the “target”), and when appropriate, shorting the stock of the acquiring company. The purpose of the strategy is to profit by earning the “spread,” or difference in price, between:

1. The current trading price of the target company following the announcement of the merger, and
2. The contractual price to be paid for the target company in the future when the transaction closes.

This spread, or the return that can be earned, is usually relatively narrow, offering a modest nominal total return. However, since a merger transaction generally is completed in three to four months, this modest return translates into higher annualized returns.

Every merger transaction has a unique set of risks and deal terms. Since the risks of each transaction, not the general movement of the stock market, drive the returns and risks of the Merger Arbitrage Fund, assessing the risks of each merger event is critical.

Chicago Capital Management, LLC (“Chicago Capital” or the “Sub-Advisor”) is the Sub-Advisor for the Merger Arbitrage Fund and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Chicago Capital specializes in merger-arbitrage investing and has significant experience and expertise in assessing the risk and return tradeoff of investing in companies involved in a publicly announced merger. After the announcement of a merger, Chicago Capital explores the opportunity of investing in the transaction. If Chicago Capital believes the merger is attractive and meets Chicago Capital’s guidelines, the Merger Arbitrage Fund will initiate an opening position in the transaction.

The Sub-Advisor has the ability to invest in a wide array of event-driven transactions, including preferred arbitrage or other capital structure and arbitrage transactions, but will primarily invest in mergers or acquisitions that are initiated and announced by well-financed companies that are also strategic acquirers. Chicago Capital believes merger transactions with these characteristics provide the best risk-adjusted returns. Chicago Capital continuously monitors a pending transaction for all the elements of potential risk, including regulatory-approval risk, changes in deal terms, financing and shareholder approval. Chicago Capital may actively buy or sell merger investments based on their assessment of the merger’s risks and profit opportunity.

The Merger Arbitrage Fund is not limited by market capitalization or industry. It will invest across industries, sectors and geographies, although it will invest predominantly in companies located in the United States and Canada. Although the Fund may invest in transactions across industries and sectors, it may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading.

In executing the Merger Arbitrage Fund’s strategy, Chicago Capital generally expects to employ leverage and to use a variety of hedging techniques including those involving short sales and less frequently, options.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian issuers, which may include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

The Merger Arbitrage Fund is “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” mutual fund.

SPABX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -11.6% 15.8% 78.00%
1 Yr 4.1% -33.0% 41.7% 71.84%
3 Yr 3.8%* -10.5% 13.4% 67.35%
5 Yr 0.5%* -4.8% 11.1% 68.67%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.2% -31.7% 23.2% 79.59%
2021 2.5% -20.7% 10.7% 42.27%
2020 -2.0% -12.4% 14.7% 51.11%
2019 0.3% -13.2% 12.9% 63.29%
2018 -0.3% -11.7% 7.9% 25.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -11.7% 15.8% 80.00%
1 Yr 4.1% -33.0% 41.7% 66.02%
3 Yr 3.8%* -10.5% 13.4% 67.35%
5 Yr 0.5%* -4.8% 11.1% 68.67%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.2% -31.7% 23.2% 79.59%
2021 2.5% -20.7% 10.7% 42.27%
2020 -2.0% -12.4% 14.7% 66.67%
2019 0.3% -12.7% 12.9% 82.28%
2018 -0.3% -11.5% 13.2% 41.43%

NAV & Total Return History

SPABX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPABX Category Low Category High SPABX % Rank
Net Assets 9.98 M 105 K 12.6 B 79.81%
Number of Holdings 46 5 2526 92.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.07 M -619 M 6.53 B 63.46%
Weighting of Top 10 78.50% 7.6% 96.1% 1.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Webster Financial Corp 23.18%
  2. Sterling Bancorp 22.95%
  3. New York Community Bancorp Inc 21.89%
  4. Flagstar Bancorp Inc 21.51%
  5. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC ADR 20.08%
  6. Cadence Bancorp Class A 18.73%
  7. Cadence Bank 17.78%
  8. First Bancorp 16.89%
  9. Select Bancorp Inc 16.61%
  10. National General Holdings Corp 16.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPABX % Rank
Stocks 		79.08% -57.09% 325.56% 26.92%
Cash 		18.30% -225.56% 102.75% 86.54%
Other 		2.44% -11.90% 43.69% 7.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 5.67% 31.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 46.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 51.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPABX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.46% 0.00% 98.37% 15.05%
Technology 		20.15% 0.00% 100.00% 39.78%
Industrials 		12.88% 0.00% 27.58% 25.81%
Healthcare 		10.67% 0.00% 27.28% 12.90%
Communication Services 		7.09% 0.00% 33.72% 37.63%
Energy 		5.57% 0.00% 53.30% 25.81%
Consumer Defense 		4.49% 0.00% 30.58% 67.74%
Real Estate 		2.97% 0.00% 93.91% 75.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.60% 0.00% 29.06% 82.80%
Utilities 		1.13% 0.00% 66.28% 66.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.74% 82.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPABX % Rank
US 		79.21% -55.82% 325.56% 25.00%
Non US 		-0.13% -7.09% 86.98% 60.58%

SPABX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.43% 0.73% 9.52% 26.21%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.13% 1.65% 90.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% 51.32%

Sales Fees

SPABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 19.05%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 428.00% 30.00% 483.00% 83.15%

SPABX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPABX Category Low Category High SPABX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 10.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPABX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPABX Category Low Category High SPABX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -2.49% 4.20% 86.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPABX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SPABX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Gerbel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2015

7.12

7.1%

Mr. Gerbel is the Founder, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Member of Chicago Capital and has many years of experience managing hedge funds focused on merger arbitrage and convertible arbitrage markets. Prior to founding Chicago Capital in 1997, Mr. Gerbel was a general partner at First Capital Management, LP, a Chicago-based hedge fund focused on merger and convertible arbitrage, value investing, and distressed markets. Prior to joining First Capital Management, Mr. Gerbel was a trader with Mid-American Commodities Exchange at the Chicago Board of Trade. Mr. Gerbel earned a B.S. in Economics from DePaul University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

