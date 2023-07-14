Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$7.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.2%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SOPYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|91.79%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|77.24%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|44.99%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|37.71%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|29.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|SOPYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|6.83%
|2021
|7.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|59.69%
|2020
|1.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|80.71%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|56.97%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|34.28%
|Period
|SOPYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|82.50%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|68.02%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|44.55%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|46.96%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|64.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|SOPYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|6.90%
|2021
|7.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|60.16%
|2020
|1.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|80.63%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|57.48%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|60.69%
|SOPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOPYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.39 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|16.32%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|2
|4154
|74.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.4 B
|288 K
|270 B
|19.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.22%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|51.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOPYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|63.69%
|Cash
|1.56%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|34.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|77.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|77.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|76.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|76.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOPYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.52%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|9.36%
|Technology
|15.98%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|87.90%
|Industrials
|11.72%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|22.15%
|Healthcare
|11.46%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|89.80%
|Consumer Defense
|9.10%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|17.88%
|Energy
|8.25%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|4.79%
|Basic Materials
|7.64%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|4.79%
|Communication Services
|6.15%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|79.22%
|Utilities
|5.62%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|7.08%
|Real Estate
|2.51%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|59.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.06%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|98.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOPYX % Rank
|US
|91.14%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|77.34%
|Non US
|7.30%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|18.53%
|SOPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|56.48%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|74.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SOPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SOPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SOPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|23.27%
|SOPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOPYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.50%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|25.73%
|SOPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SOPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOPYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|20.31%
|SOPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2009
12.82
12.8%
Michael is a member of the Income Solutions team and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Energy MLP products. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 as a Research Analyst and was named a Portfolio Manager in 2009. Michael has 20 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as an Equity Analyst at Hygrove Partners and was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Michael received his BA in History from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2009
12.82
12.8%
Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
John Baldi is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Dividend Strategy ESG portfolios. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, John served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge. John has 23 years of investment industry experience and joined a predecessor organization in 2004. John previously served as a Senior Analyst for Specialty Finance at JPMorgan Chase. John earned a BS in Finance and Economics from Boston College. See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/baldi-john.html#sthash.8Eq9Nzlh.dpuf
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
