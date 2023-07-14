Home
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund

mutual fund
SOPAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.36 -0.07 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SOPAX) Primary Inst (SOPYX) C (SBPLX) No Load (LCBOX) Retirement (LMMRX) Inst (LCBEX) Other (LBRIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund

SOPAX | Fund

$28.36

$7.39 B

1.29%

$0.37

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$7.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SOPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Legg Mason
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Clarfeld

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities or other investments with similar economic characteristics that pay dividends or are expected to initiate their dividends over time. This policy includes companies that the subadviser expects to initiate dividend payments within the next 12 to 24 months.
The fund invests primarily in common stocks. Equity securities in which the fund may invest also include preferred securities, convertible securities, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment companies (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts. The foreign issuers in which the fund may invest include issuers that are organized outside the United States and conduct their operations in the United States and other countries (commonly known as “multi-national companies”) and other foreign issuers with market capitalizations generally of at least $10 billion.
The portfolio managers believe that high quality companies with strong balance sheets coupled with strong dividend profiles are attractive candidates for long-term investment. The portfolio managers look for companies that they believe have assets or earnings power that are either unrecognized or undervalued. The portfolio managers typically emphasize dividend-paying equity securities with a focus placed upon current dividend levels as well as dividend growth over time. The portfolio managers also look for potential for capital appreciation, sound or improving balance sheets and effective management teams that exhibit a desire to earn consistent returns for shareholders. The portfolio managers may also consider the companies’ past growth rates, future earnings prospects, technological innovation and recognized industry leadership, as well as general market and economic factors. The fund may invest in issuers of any size. The portfolio managers will reassess any company held by the fund that reduces or terminates its dividend payments to determine whether the fund will continue to hold the security.
Read More

SOPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -14.3% 35.6% 92.01%
1 Yr 5.7% -55.6% 38.6% 77.99%
3 Yr 6.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 46.24%
5 Yr 3.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 39.69%
10 Yr 5.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 31.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -64.5% 28.9% 7.06%
2021 7.0% -20.5% 152.6% 60.93%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 81.11%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 59.26%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 35.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -20.5% 35.6% 82.73%
1 Yr 5.7% -55.6% 40.3% 68.77%
3 Yr 6.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 45.83%
5 Yr 3.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 49.57%
10 Yr 5.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 65.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -64.5% 28.9% 7.13%
2021 7.0% -20.5% 152.6% 61.40%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 81.03%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 59.76%
2018 -2.2% -10.9% 12.6% 60.87%

NAV & Total Return History

SOPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOPAX Category Low Category High SOPAX % Rank
Net Assets 7.39 B 177 K 1.21 T 16.24%
Number of Holdings 57 2 4154 73.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.4 B 288 K 270 B 19.88%
Weighting of Top 10 31.22% 1.8% 106.2% 51.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.17%
  2. Apple Inc 4.54%
  3. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.55%
  4. Williams Companies Inc 2.85%
  5. The Home Depot Inc 2.78%
  6. Enbridge Inc 2.78%
  7. Mastercard Inc A 2.75%
  8. American Tower Corp 2.68%
  9. PPG Industries Inc 2.64%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOPAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 0.00% 130.24% 63.62%
Cash 		1.56% -102.29% 100.00% 34.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOPAX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.52% 0.00% 55.59% 9.28%
Technology 		15.98% 0.00% 48.94% 87.82%
Industrials 		11.72% 0.00% 29.90% 22.07%
Healthcare 		11.46% 0.00% 60.70% 89.73%
Consumer Defense 		9.10% 0.00% 47.71% 17.81%
Energy 		8.25% 0.00% 41.64% 4.72%
Basic Materials 		7.64% 0.00% 25.70% 4.72%
Communication Services 		6.15% 0.00% 27.94% 79.15%
Utilities 		5.62% 0.00% 20.91% 7.00%
Real Estate 		2.51% 0.00% 31.91% 59.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.06% 0.00% 30.33% 98.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOPAX % Rank
US 		91.14% 0.00% 127.77% 77.27%
Non US 		7.30% 0.00% 32.38% 18.45%

SOPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 49.27% 35.40%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 74.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 33.12%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 496.00% 23.18%

SOPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOPAX Category Low Category High SOPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 24.20% 29.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOPAX Category Low Category High SOPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -54.00% 6.06% 35.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SOPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Clarfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2009

12.82

12.8%

Michael is a member of the Income Solutions team and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Energy MLP products. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 as a Research Analyst and was named a Portfolio Manager in 2009. Michael has 20 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as an Equity Analyst at Hygrove Partners and was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Michael received his BA in History from Duke University.

Peter Vanderlee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2009

12.82

12.8%

Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

John Baldi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

John Baldi is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Dividend Strategy ESG portfolios. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, John served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge. John has 23 years of investment industry experience and joined a predecessor organization in 2004. John previously served as a Senior Analyst for Specialty Finance at JPMorgan Chase. John earned a BS in Finance and Economics from Boston College. See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/baldi-john.html#sthash.8Eq9Nzlh.dpuf

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

