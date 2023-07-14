The Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of taxable municipal bonds, income producing convertible securities, preferred stocks, high yield U.S. corporate bonds (i.e., “junk bonds”), and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). A CMO is a mortgage-backed bond that separates mortgage pools into different maturity classes. Payments of principal and interest are passed through to each bond issue at varying schedules resulting in bonds with different coupons, effective maturities and sensitivities to interest rates. CMOs issued by U.S. government agencies are backed by agency mortgages, while privately issued CMOs may be backed by either government agency mortgages or private mortgages. The Income Fund may also invest in U.S. government agency securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and federal agencies, including securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), and the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”). Some of these securities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury; the remainder are supported only by the credit of the instrumentality, which may or may not include the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. These also include securities issued by eligible private depository institutions and guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”). High yield bonds are rated below investment grade (BB and lower). The Portfolio Manager seeks out high yield bonds with the potential to offer high current income, generally focusing on high yield bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields. High yield bonds offer high income in an effort to compensate investors for the higher risk of default (failure to make required interest or principal payments). The Income Fund may also invest in higher rated (above BB) bonds. Although the Income Fund expects to maintain a long-weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the Income Fund or on individual securities. Typically, the investments in the Income Fund will be subject to federal income taxation.

The Income Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), equity securities of dividend paying companies and private placements.