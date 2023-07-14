Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$49.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). Typically, municipal bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and/or other instrumentalities. The portfolio manager seeks out municipal bonds with the potential to offer high current income, generally focusing on municipal bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields. Although the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund tends to maintain a long-weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund or on individual securities.
The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in high yield municipal bonds and “private activity” bonds that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch, or if unrated, determined by the Fund to be of comparable quality (i.e., “junk bonds”). The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest, without limitation, in higher rated municipal bonds. The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest a portion of its total assets in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the AMT. For Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund investors subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations and, as such, a portion of the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax.
The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest a portion of its total assets in municipal bonds that finance projects such as those relating to utilities, transportation, health care, housing and education, and a portion of its total assets in industrial development bonds.
The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in other debt obligations, including two types of municipal bonds known as tobacco settlement revenue bonds and tobacco bonds subject to a state’s appropriation pledge (“Tobacco Bonds”).
The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in municipal lease agreements and certificates of participation. Municipal leases are used by state and local governments to obtain financing to acquire land, equipment or facilities. Certificates of participation represent a proportionate interest in payments made under municipal lease obligations.
The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in other types of fixed income instruments including securities issues by entities, such as trusts, whose underlying assets are municipal bonds. The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest in private placements. At times, the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund’s holdings may be focused on a particular state or geographic region.
|Period
|SOAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|14.99%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|46.93%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|57.07%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|76.35%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|69.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|SOAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|44.83%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|76.11%
|2020
|0.3%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|77.21%
|2019
|0.5%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|88.27%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|51.43%
|SOAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.5 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|94.98%
|Number of Holdings
|181
|1
|14000
|62.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.79 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|88.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.52%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|57.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAMX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.17%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|44.16%
|Cash
|0.83%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|54.86%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|4.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|1.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|2.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|1.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAMX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.17%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|41.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.83%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|57.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|1.45%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|3.30%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|19.56%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|7.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAMX % Rank
|US
|99.17%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|20.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|75.17%
|SOAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|23.68%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|95.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|SOAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|0.23%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SOAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SOAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|25.75%
|SOAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.96%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|63.94%
|SOAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SOAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|51.02%
|SOAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2015
6.54
6.5%
Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Mark Reilly serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reilly was previously designated as a Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reilly joined Spirit of America Management Corp on November 18, 2015. Prior to joining Spirit of America Management Corp, Mr. Reilly was the head fixed income trader at DLA, the principal underwriter and distributor, from November 2012 until November 17, 2015. He has over 20 years’ experience trading tax-free municipal bonds, taxable municipal bonds, and mortgage backed securities. Mr. Reilly has a Bachelor’s degree in finance from Adelphi University School of Banking and Money Management and began his career in finance in 1993 with DLA. He is a member of Municipal Bond Club of New York and holds several industry registrations, including General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license, and registered principal (Series 23) license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
