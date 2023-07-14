The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). Typically, municipal bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and/or other instrumentalities. The portfolio manager seeks out municipal bonds with the potential to offer high current income, generally focusing on municipal bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields. Although the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund tends to maintain a long-weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund or on individual securities.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in high yield municipal bonds and “private activity” bonds that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch, or if unrated, determined by the Fund to be of comparable quality (i.e., “junk bonds”). The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest, without limitation, in higher rated municipal bonds. The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest a portion of its total assets in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the AMT. For Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund investors subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations and, as such, a portion of the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest a portion of its total assets in municipal bonds that finance projects such as those relating to utilities, transportation, health care, housing and education, and a portion of its total assets in industrial development bonds.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in other debt obligations, including two types of municipal bonds known as tobacco settlement revenue bonds and tobacco bonds subject to a state’s appropriation pledge (“Tobacco Bonds”).

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in municipal lease agreements and certificates of participation. Municipal leases are used by state and local governments to obtain financing to acquire land, equipment or facilities. Certificates of participation represent a proportionate interest in payments made under municipal lease obligations.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in other types of fixed income instruments including securities issues by entities, such as trusts, whose underlying assets are municipal bonds. The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest in private placements. At times, the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund’s holdings may be focused on a particular state or geographic region.