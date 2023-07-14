Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
26.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$20.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.1%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SNWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|7.74%
|1 Yr
|26.4%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|0.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|14.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|17.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|70.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|SNWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|7.91%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|SNWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNWRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.8 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|90.77%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|10
|1551
|90.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|87.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.09%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|9.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNWRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|28.20%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|72.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|76.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|75.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|76.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|76.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNWRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|35.05%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|1.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.96%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|17.07%
|Industrials
|15.04%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|69.80%
|Technology
|12.37%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|19.91%
|Communication Services
|9.50%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|3.06%
|Energy
|4.94%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|74.84%
|Basic Materials
|4.04%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|72.87%
|Healthcare
|2.10%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|90.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|94.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|98.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|98.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNWRX % Rank
|US
|94.31%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|53.15%
|Non US
|5.08%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|30.37%
|SNWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|11.35%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|SNWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SNWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SNWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|82.67%
|SNWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNWRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|81.16%
|SNWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SNWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNWRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|78.95%
|SNWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2010
11.51
11.5%
Joshua R. Schachter is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Snow Capital Small Cap Value and the All Cap Value portfolios. He joined Snow Capital at the firm's inception in 2001. Joshua's duties include security research, selection and portfolio management. Joshua is a graduate of Allegheny College where he earned a B.S. degree. He received his MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh. Joshua is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Philip J. Greenblatt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Value Fund and is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Value Fund’s investment portfolio. Mr. Greenblatt joined Easterly as Portfolio Manager / Senior Analyst in July 2021 following the transfer of Snow Capital’s investment advisory business to the Adviser. Mr. Greenblatt joined the Adviser in 2010 in the Operations group. He worked as an Analyst and as the Firm’s Director of Operations. Mr. Greenblatt is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. degree in Finance with a minor in Economics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
