Trending ETFs

Easterly Snow Capital Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
SNWCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.06 -0.48 -1.05%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (SNWIX) Primary A (SNWAX) C (SNWCX) Retirement (SNWRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Easterly Snow Capital Small Cap Value Fund

SNWCX | Fund

$45.06

$20.8 M

0.00%

3.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

25.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

25.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

Net Assets

$20.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 0.50%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SNWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 25.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Easterly Snow Capital Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Easterly Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joshua Schachter

Fund Description

SNWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -10.6% 21.3% 9.89%
1 Yr 25.1% -16.4% 28.1% 1.08%
3 Yr 25.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 3.43%
5 Yr 6.3%* -24.6% 42.3% 4.37%
10 Yr 3.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 17.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -36.7% 212.9% 11.65%
2021 11.8% -38.4% 60.6% 37.70%
2020 6.5% -9.3% 66.8% 3.00%
2019 4.1% -5.9% 7.6% 60.96%
2018 -4.5% -12.3% -1.2% 29.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -12.9% 21.3% 9.46%
1 Yr 25.1% -16.4% 46.4% 1.07%
3 Yr 25.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 2.52%
5 Yr 6.3%* -19.1% 42.3% 7.80%
10 Yr 3.7%* -10.1% 23.2% 53.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -36.7% 212.9% 11.65%
2021 11.8% -38.4% 60.6% 37.70%
2020 6.5% -7.6% 66.8% 3.00%
2019 4.1% -5.9% 7.6% 61.20%
2018 -4.5% -12.3% -1.2% 53.73%

NAV & Total Return History

SNWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNWCX Category Low Category High SNWCX % Rank
Net Assets 20.8 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 90.99%
Number of Holdings 47 10 1551 90.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 88.07%
Weighting of Top 10 39.09% 4.8% 95.7% 10.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ACCO Brands Corp 4.44%
  2. WESCO International Inc 4.41%
  3. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co 4.27%
  4. Bloomin Brands Inc 4.21%
  5. Alliance Data Systems Corp 4.20%
  6. BankUnited Inc 4.19%
  7. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A 4.17%
  8. Commercial Metals Co 4.16%
  9. CNO Financial Group Inc 4.14%
  10. American Eagle Outfitters Inc 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNWCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 14.38% 100.16% 28.42%
Cash 		0.62% -52.43% 47.85% 73.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 77.22%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 75.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 76.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 76.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNWCX % Rank
Financial Services 		35.05% 0.00% 35.71% 1.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.96% 0.00% 51.62% 17.29%
Industrials 		15.04% 0.65% 48.61% 70.02%
Technology 		12.37% 0.00% 34.03% 20.13%
Communication Services 		9.50% 0.00% 24.90% 3.28%
Energy 		4.94% 0.00% 29.42% 75.05%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 67.30% 73.09%
Healthcare 		2.10% 0.00% 25.76% 90.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 95.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 98.69%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 99.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNWCX % Rank
US 		94.31% 11.42% 100.16% 53.36%
Non US 		5.08% 0.00% 78.53% 30.59%

SNWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.08% 0.05% 37.36% 5.24%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 85.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

SNWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 77.55%

Trading Fees

SNWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.50% 0.50% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

SNWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)

SNWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% 82.44%

SNWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNWCX Category Low Category High SNWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 81.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNWCX Category Low Category High SNWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.05% -1.43% 4.13% 98.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SNWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joshua Schachter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2010

11.51

11.5%

Joshua R. Schachter is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Snow Capital Small Cap Value and the All Cap Value portfolios. He joined Snow Capital at the firm's inception in 2001. Joshua's duties include security research, selection and portfolio management. Joshua is a graduate of Allegheny College where he earned a B.S. degree. He received his MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh. Joshua is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute.

Philip Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Philip J. Greenblatt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Value Fund and is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Value Fund’s investment portfolio. Mr. Greenblatt joined Easterly as Portfolio Manager / Senior Analyst in July 2021 following the transfer of Snow Capital’s investment advisory business to the Adviser. Mr. Greenblatt joined the Adviser in 2010 in the Operations group. He worked as an Analyst and as the Firm’s Director of Operations. Mr. Greenblatt is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. degree in Finance with a minor in Economics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

