The Portfolio is intended to be used as part of a broader investment program administered directly by Bernstein Private Wealth Management of AllianceBernstein L.P. (“Bernstein”). The performance and objectives of the Portfolio should be evaluated only in the context of the investor’s complete investment program. The Portfolio is NOT designed to be used as a stand-alone investment. The Portfolio may invest in a diversified portfolio of securities and other financial instruments, including derivative instruments, that provide investment exposure to a variety of asset classes. These asset classes may include: fixed-income instruments and equity securities of issuers located within and outside the United States, real estate related securities, below-investment grade (“high yield”) securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), currencies and commodities. By adjusting investment exposure among the various asset classes in the Portfolio, AllianceBernstein L.P. (the “Manager”) seeks to manage the volatility of diversified client portfolios managed by Bernstein whose fixed-income investments reflect a significant allocation to New York municipal securities. The Portfolio’s asset class exposures may be implemented and adjusted either through transactions in individual securities or through derivatives. The Portfolio seeks to minimize the impact of federal, state and local income taxes on shareholders’ returns over time for New York residents.

The Portfolio may obtain fixed-income exposure primarily by investing in municipal securities rated A or better by NRSROs (or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality), comparably rated municipal notes and derivatives. The municipal securities in which the Portfolio may invest are issued to raise money for a variety of public or private purposes, including general financing for state and local governments, the District of Columbia or possessions and territories of the United States, or financing for specific projects or public facilities. The interest paid on these securities is generally exempt from federal and New York state and local personal income tax, although in certain instances, it may be includable in income subject to alternative minimum tax. The Portfolio may invest in fixed-income securities of U.S. issuers that are not municipal securities if, in the Manager’s opinion, these securities may enhance the after‑tax return for Portfolio investors. The Portfolio’s fixed-income securities may include high yield securities and preferred stock. To identify attractive bonds for the Portfolio, the Manager combines quantitative and fundamental research forecasts through a disciplined investment process to identify opportunities among country/yield curves, sectors, securities and currencies.

The Portfolio may obtain equity exposure principally through derivatives but may also invest in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). In selecting equity investments, the Manager may select stocks from the Manager’s bottom‑up fundamental research in value, growth, stability and other disciplines. Within each investment discipline, the Manager draws on the capabilities of separate investment teams. The research analyses that support buy and sell decisions for the Portfolio are fundamental and bottom‑up, based largely on specific company and industry findings and taking into account broad economic forecasts.

The Manager alters asset class exposures as market and economic conditions change. The Manager employs risk/return tools and fundamental research insights to determine how to adjust the Portfolio’s exposures to various asset classes. These dynamic adjustments to the Portfolio’s asset class exposures are implemented principally through the use of derivatives. The Portfolio may maintain a significant percentage of its assets in cash and cash equivalent instruments, some of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Portfolio’s obligations under derivative transactions. The Portfolio may invest part or all of its portfolio in U.S. government obligations or investment-grade debt securities of U.S. issuers. The Portfolio also may invest without limit in high-quality municipal notes or variable rate demand obligations, or in taxable cash equivalents.

The Manager also may use exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange traded notes, structured investments and commodity-linked notes in seeking to carry out the Portfolio’s investment strategies. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency transactions for hedging and non‑hedging purposes on a spot ( i.e. , cash) basis or through the use of derivatives. An appropriate hedge of currency exposure resulting from the Portfolio’s securities positions may not be available or cost effective, or the Manager may determine not to hedge the positions, possibly even under market conditions where doing so could benefit the Portfolio. The Portfolio may use options strategies (involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices), futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices), swap agreements (including interest rate swaps and currency swaps) or shares of ETFs. These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.

The Manager employs tax management strategies in an attempt to reduce the impact of taxes on shareholders in the Portfolio. For example, the Manager considers the tax impact that buy and sell investment decisions will have on the Portfolio’s shareholders. The Manager may sell certain securities in order to realize capital losses. Capital losses may be used to offset realized capital gains. To minimize capital gains distributions, the Manager may sell securities in the Portfolio with the highest cost basis. The Manager may monitor the length of time the Portfolio has held an investment to evaluate whether the investment should be sold at a short-term gain or held for a longer period so that the gain on the investment will be taxed at the lower long-term rate. In making this decision, the Manager considers whether, in its judgment, the risk of continued exposure to the investment is worth the tax savings of a lower capital gains rate. There can be no assurance that any of these strategies will be effective or that their use will not adversely affect the gross returns of the Portfolio.

Exposure to certain other asset classes may also be achieved through investments in other registered funds advised by the Manager (“AB Mutual Funds”), including the AB All Market Real Return Portfolio of AB Bond Fund, Inc.