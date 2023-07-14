The Fund is not a passively managed index fund. The Fund pursues its objective by seeking to enhance its performance over that of its primary benchmark index by 1) changing the relative weighting in the Fund’s portfolio of equity securities of developed market companies and of emerging market companies and 2) utilizing computer-aided, quantitative analysis of valuation, growth, dividend yield, industry, and other factors to attempt to compensate for the exclusion of certain index securities due to the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies included in the Fund’s primary benchmark.* The Fund’s primary benchmark index is a blend of widely recognized broad-based indexes and includes securities of companies in both developed and emerging non‑U.S. markets, and is the same index identified in the Average Annual Total Returns table below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of non‑U.S. companies.* The Fund’s investments are allocated in an attempt to match the characteristics of a blend of the primary benchmark with varied weightings from time to time of a secondary broad-based index that includes only securities of issuers in emerging market countries. An emerging market country is any country that has been determined by an international organization, such as the World Bank, to have a low to middle income economy.

Generally, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be in investments in the form of depositary receipts (“DRs”) or dual listed securities representing securities of companies located or domiciled outside of the United States.* These DRs will primarily be sponsored, but the Fund may, on occasion, invest in unsponsored DRs when appropriate sponsored DRs are not available. The Fund will invest in securities of issuers throughout the world, and, under normal conditions, substantially all of its non‑cash assets will be invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and real estate investment trusts. If a material misweighting develops, portfolio management will rebalance the portfolio in an attempt to match the characteristics of a blend of the primary benchmark and varied weightings from time to time of a secondary broad-based index that includes only securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos,

* The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy.

fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies.

For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest) and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities.