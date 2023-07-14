Home
Crossmark Steward International Enhanced Index Fund

mutual fund
SNTCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SNTCX) Primary Other (SNTKX) Retirement (SNTFX) C (SNTDX)
SNTCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crossmark Steward International Enhanced Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crossmark Steward Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Wolf

Fund Description

The Fund is not a passively managed index fund. The Fund pursues its objective by seeking to enhance its performance over that of its primary benchmark index by 1) changing the relative weighting in the Fund’s portfolio of equity securities of developed market companies and of emerging market companies and 2) utilizing computer-aided, quantitative analysis of valuation, growth, dividend yield, industry, and other factors to attempt to compensate for the exclusion of certain index securities due to the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below). 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies included in the Fund’s primary benchmark.* The Fund’s primary benchmark index is a blend of widely recognized broad-based indexes and includes securities of companies in both developed and emerging non‑U.S. markets, and is the same index identified in the Average Annual Total Returns table below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of non‑U.S. companies.* The Fund’s investments are allocated in an attempt to match the characteristics of a blend of the primary benchmark with varied weightings from time to time of a secondary broad-based index that includes only securities of issuers in emerging market countries. An emerging market country is any country that has been determined by an international organization, such as the World Bank, to have a low to middle income economy. 
Generally, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be in investments in the form of depositary receipts (“DRs”) or dual listed securities representing securities of companies located or domiciled outside of the United States.* These DRs will primarily be sponsored, but the Fund may, on occasion, invest in unsponsored DRs when appropriate sponsored DRs are not available. The Fund will invest in securities of issuers throughout the world, and, under normal conditions, substantially all of its non‑cash assets will be invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and real estate investment trusts. If a material misweighting develops, portfolio management will rebalance the portfolio in an attempt to match the characteristics of a blend of the primary benchmark and varied weightings from time to time of a secondary broad-based index that includes only securities of issuers in emerging market countries. 
Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos, 
*
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy. 
fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies. 
For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest) and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities. 
SNTCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% 2.1% 19.2% 50.28%
1 Yr 15.5% -20.6% 27.8% 71.41%
3 Yr 5.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 31.30%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 50.56%
10 Yr 1.0%* -6.0% 9.9% 62.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -43.6% 71.3% 14.33%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 42.23%
2020 0.2% -10.4% 121.9% 95.48%
2019 3.7% -0.5% 8.5% 85.39%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% 0.0% 16.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -16.4% 19.2% 50.14%
1 Yr 15.5% -27.2% 27.8% 66.76%
3 Yr 5.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 30.30%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 61.83%
10 Yr 1.0%* -2.7% 10.2% 84.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -43.6% 71.3% 14.33%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 42.23%
2020 0.2% -10.4% 121.9% 95.48%
2019 3.7% -0.5% 8.5% 85.39%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% 0.0% 29.27%

NAV & Total Return History

SNTCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNTCX Category Low Category High SNTCX % Rank
Net Assets 216 M 1.02 M 369 B 74.09%
Number of Holdings 162 1 10801 45.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 61.1 M 0 34.5 B 71.93%
Weighting of Top 10 28.28% 1.9% 101.9% 40.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 5.93%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNTCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 0.00% 122.60% 44.65%
Cash 		1.54% -65.15% 100.00% 52.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 77.29%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 85.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 74.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 77.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNTCX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.13% 0.00% 47.75% 8.49%
Technology 		17.87% 0.00% 36.32% 4.03%
Energy 		14.36% 0.00% 16.89% 1.15%
Basic Materials 		10.83% 0.00% 23.86% 11.51%
Communication Services 		10.10% 0.00% 21.69% 10.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.90% 0.00% 36.36% 74.82%
Industrials 		6.20% 5.17% 99.49% 98.71%
Healthcare 		3.60% 0.00% 21.01% 98.13%
Utilities 		3.01% 0.00% 13.68% 44.75%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 0.00% 32.29% 98.27%
Real Estate 		0.32% 0.00% 14.59% 73.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNTCX % Rank
Non US 		95.53% 0.00% 125.24% 50.49%
US 		2.93% -7.78% 68.98% 33.85%

SNTCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.02% 26.51% 69.36%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.60% 20.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 1.00% 43.58%

Sales Fees

SNTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SNTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 20.20%

SNTCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNTCX Category Low Category High SNTCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 89.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNTCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNTCX Category Low Category High SNTCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.86% -0.93% 6.38% 39.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNTCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SNTCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Wolf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Mr. Wolf is a Managing Director and Head of Equity Investments at Crossmark Global Investments, Inc. Mr. Wolf began his career in 1983 with the Dreyfus Corporation and in 1987 joined Oppenheimer Capital as an accounting manager supervising both equity and fixed income mutual funds. In 1992, Mr. Wolf joined New Castle Advisers, which managed fixed income portfolios and mutual funds. In 1996, New Castle Advisers was acquired by Capstone where Mr. Wolf served in his current capacity. Mr. Wolf received his Bachelor’s Degree from Hofstra University and his Master’s Degree from Manhattan College.

Brent Lium

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Brent Lium joined Crossmark in November of 2019 as Managing Director with over 24 years of industry experience. His primary role is co-managing the Steward Enhanced Index Funds and the Large Cap Core Growth product. Brent started his investment career in 1995 with Dean Witter in Dallas. Following business school in 2001, he joined Invesco Ltd as an equity analyst on a growth mutual fund team. There he developed his extensive bottoms-up fundamental equity research abilities. He rounded out his top down strategy skills after being promoted to portfolio manager a few years later. Brent earned a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas - Austin. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He lives in West University Place, TX with his wife Carrie and three children. When he is not at one of his kid’s sporting events or activities, he loves to travel and do any outdoor activity.

Ryan Caylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2020

2.19

2.2%

Ryan joined Crossmark in June of 2016 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager & Head of Research. He is responsible for generating independent and differentiated fundamental research on markets, sectors, and individual companies in support of Crossmark's Portfolio Managers and Investment Teams. Prior to joining Capstone, Ryan was a sell-side Equity Research Associate at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) covering competitive power and electric utility stocks. Prior to TPH, Ryan was an Associate in the Energy Valuation Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with an undergraduate degree in Finance, as well as Masters degrees in Accounting and Finance. He currently holds his Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

