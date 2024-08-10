Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SIT LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC

mutual fund
SNIGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$76.15 +1.01 +1.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SNIGX)
SNIGX (Mutual Fund)

SIT LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$76.15 +1.01 +1.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SNIGX)
SNIGX (Mutual Fund)

SIT LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$76.15 +1.01 +1.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SNIGX)

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SIT LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC

SNIGX | Fund

$76.15

$219 M

0.06%

$0.04

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.5%

1 yr return

34.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

18.5%

Net Assets

$219 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$75.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.75%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SIT LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC

SNIGX | Fund

$76.15

$219 M

0.06%

$0.04

1.00%

SNIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SIT LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC
  • Fund Family Name
    SIT Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ronald Sit

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in the common stocks of companies with capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase.
Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (the “Adviser”) invests in domestic growth-oriented companies it believes exhibit the potential for superior growth. The Fund focuses on stocks issued by companies with long records of earnings and revenue growth. The Adviser believes that a company’s earnings growth is the primary determinant of its potential long-term return and evaluates a company’s potential for above average long-term earnings and revenue growth. Several factors are considered in the Adviser’s evaluation of a company, including:
unique product or service,
growing product demand,
dominant and growing market share,
management experience and capabilities, and
strong financial condition.
The Fund may invest in open‑end investment companies (mutual funds) and closed‑end investment companies which invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly.
When selling equity securities for the Fund, the Adviser considers several factors, including changes in a company’s fundamentals and anticipated earnings.
Read More

SNIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.5% -0.5% 42.4% 60.52%
1 Yr 34.8% 6.3% 59.1% 59.62%
3 Yr 9.6%* -28.2% 25.2% 24.93%
5 Yr 18.5%* -13.0% 30.2% 22.09%
10 Yr 14.9%* -4.4% 19.7% 25.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 37.1% -74.1% 72.4% 35.44%
2022 -30.8% -85.9% 4.7% 31.80%
2021 21.2% -52.4% 60.5% 13.54%
2020 27.1% -34.3% 145.0% 46.63%
2019 21.1% -6.9% 49.4% 72.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.5% -0.5% 42.4% 60.52%
1 Yr 34.8% 6.3% 59.1% 59.62%
3 Yr 9.6%* -28.2% 25.2% 24.93%
5 Yr 18.5%* -13.0% 30.2% 22.09%
10 Yr 14.9%* -4.4% 19.7% 25.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 39.8% -4.6% 72.4% 40.69%
2022 -28.1% -61.7% 5.6% 33.00%
2021 28.5% -39.8% 118.1% 11.60%
2020 33.9% 2.8% 149.2% 53.75%
2019 32.8% -5.2% 49.4% 52.63%

NAV & Total Return History

SNIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNIGX Category Low Category High SNIGX % Rank
Net Assets 219 M 292 K 287 B 77.67%
Number of Holdings 63 2 3143 47.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 123 M 109 K 151 B 77.11%
Weighting of Top 10 57.53% 0.7% 205.0% 33.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.48%
  2. Apple Inc 10.61%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 9.99%
  4. Alphabet Inc 6.30%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.69%
  6. Broadcom Inc 3.94%
  7. Applied Materials Inc 2.44%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.41%
  9. FIDELITY GOVERNMENT PORT-I 2.39%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNIGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.54% 0.00% 115.30% 77.56%
Cash 		2.46% 0.00% 173.52% 19.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 10.69% 96.23%
Other 		0.00% -31.50% 50.35% 93.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 96.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 103.97% 96.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNIGX % Rank
Technology 		45.58% 0.00% 65.70% 6.83%
Healthcare 		13.07% 0.00% 39.76% 42.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.77% 0.00% 62.57% 76.71%
Communication Services 		9.81% 0.00% 66.40% 57.82%
Industrials 		6.84% 0.00% 30.65% 42.72%
Financial Services 		4.96% 0.00% 43.06% 86.24%
Consumer Defense 		4.57% 0.00% 25.50% 36.69%
Basic Materials 		1.25% 0.00% 18.91% 48.65%
Real Estate 		1.02% 0.00% 16.05% 50.45%
Utilities 		0.65% 0.00% 16.07% 19.42%
Energy 		0.49% 0.00% 41.09% 51.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNIGX % Rank
US 		97.54% 0.00% 115.30% 64.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 75.51% 97.31%

SNIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 28.71% 45.05%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SNIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SNIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.75% 2.00% 46.81%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.75% 0.00% 316.74% 8.85%

SNIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNIGX Category Low Category High SNIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 27.58% 20.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNIGX Category Low Category High SNIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.11% -6.13% 3.48% 34.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SNIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 1984

38.02

38.0%

Ronald D. Sit, CFA, is Vice President of Sit Investment Associates, Inc. He is a Research and Investment Management analyst on consumer non-durable, commercial services, and retail sectors. He received his MM and BA from Northwestern University. Employment History: Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (1984-Present) Gelco Corporation, Treasury Assistant (1981-1982) Piper Jaffray, Research Assistant (1977)

Roger Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1997

24.68

24.7%

Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.24 3.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×