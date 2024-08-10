Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
20.5%
1 yr return
34.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
18.5%
Net Assets
$219 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.5%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.75%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SNIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.5%
|-0.5%
|42.4%
|60.52%
|1 Yr
|34.8%
|6.3%
|59.1%
|59.62%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-28.2%
|25.2%
|24.93%
|5 Yr
|18.5%*
|-13.0%
|30.2%
|22.09%
|10 Yr
|14.9%*
|-4.4%
|19.7%
|25.86%
* Annualized
|SNIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|219 M
|292 K
|287 B
|77.67%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|2
|3143
|47.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|123 M
|109 K
|151 B
|77.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.53%
|0.7%
|205.0%
|33.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.54%
|0.00%
|115.30%
|77.56%
|Cash
|2.46%
|0.00%
|173.52%
|19.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.69%
|96.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-31.50%
|50.35%
|93.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|96.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|103.97%
|96.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNIGX % Rank
|Technology
|45.58%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|6.83%
|Healthcare
|13.07%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|42.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.77%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|76.71%
|Communication Services
|9.81%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|57.82%
|Industrials
|6.84%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|42.72%
|Financial Services
|4.96%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|86.24%
|Consumer Defense
|4.57%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|36.69%
|Basic Materials
|1.25%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|48.65%
|Real Estate
|1.02%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|50.45%
|Utilities
|0.65%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|19.42%
|Energy
|0.49%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|51.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNIGX % Rank
|US
|97.54%
|0.00%
|115.30%
|64.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.51%
|97.31%
|SNIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|28.71%
|45.05%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SNIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SNIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.75%
|2.00%
|46.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SNIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.75%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|8.85%
|SNIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|20.66%
|SNIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annual
|Annual
|Annual
|SNIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.11%
|-6.13%
|3.48%
|34.22%
|SNIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2023
|$1.117
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Jul 12, 2023
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2022
|$1.781
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$3.922
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$2.925
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$4.008
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.018
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 19, 2018
|$3.469
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.137
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 19, 2017
|$4.536
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.009
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$2.542
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.101
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$9.414
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$1.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.169
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 18, 2014
|$10.131
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.042
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 18, 2013
|$5.105
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$3.656
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.456
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2005
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2003
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2001
|$0.335
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 08, 2000
|$0.517
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 1999
|$3.406
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 08, 1998
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 1998
|$3.408
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 16, 1997
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1997
|$0.008
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 16, 1997
|$1.756
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 12, 1996
|$2.417
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 06, 1996
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 1996
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 1996
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1995
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1994
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 1994
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 1994
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 1994
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1993
|$1.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 1993
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 1993
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 1993
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1992
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 1992
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 1992
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 1992
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1991
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 1991
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 1991
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 1991
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 1990
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 1984
38.02
38.0%
Ronald D. Sit, CFA, is Vice President of Sit Investment Associates, Inc. He is a Research and Investment Management analyst on consumer non-durable, commercial services, and retail sectors. He received his MM and BA from Northwestern University. Employment History: Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (1984-Present) Gelco Corporation, Treasury Assistant (1981-1982) Piper Jaffray, Research Assistant (1977)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 1997
24.68
24.7%
Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.24
|3.08
