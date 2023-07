Mark joined Sit Investment Associates in August 2000 as a Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Analyst. He is responsible for taxable bond portfolio management and credit research. Prior to joining SIA, Mark spent three years with U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray where he was Vice President and Senior Corporate Bond Strategist. Prior to U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray, he worked as a fixed income portfolio manager at Norwest Investment Management for one year and Insight Investment Management for six years. He also traded fixed income securities at Reliastar Financial Corporation (now ING) for five years. Mark received a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota in 1986. In 1992 he completed his M.B.A. with a concentration in finance at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.