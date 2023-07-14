Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AB Emerging Markets Portfolio

mutual fund
SNEMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.98 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
No Load (SNEMX) Primary
SNEMX (Mutual Fund)

AB Emerging Markets Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.98 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
No Load (SNEMX) Primary
SNEMX (Mutual Fund)

AB Emerging Markets Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.98 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
No Load (SNEMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Emerging Markets Portfolio

SNEMX | Fund

$25.98

$1.1 B

1.19%

$0.31

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$1.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Emerging Markets Portfolio

SNEMX | Fund

$25.98

$1.1 B

1.19%

$0.31

1.28%

SNEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Emerging Markets Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry D'Auria

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies in emerging markets. For purposes of this policy, net assets include any borrowings for investment purposes. Issuers of these securities may be large-, mid‑ or small-capitalization companies.
AllianceBernstein L.P., the Portfolio’s investment manager (the “Manager”), determines which countries are emerging-market countries. In general, these are the countries considered to be developing countries by the international financial community and include those countries considered by MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) to have an “emerging or frontier stock market.” Examples of emerging and frontier market countries include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
The Manager invests the Portfolio’s assets using multiple disciplines. The Portfolio may own stocks selected using the Manager’s bottom‑up research in value, growth, core and other investment style disciplines. The Manager may allocate assets to companies in different targeted ranges of market capitalization. Within each investment discipline, the Manager draws on the capabilities of separate investment teams. The Manager relies on both fundamental and quantitative research to manage risk and return for the Portfolio.
The Portfolio may invest in companies of any size. The Portfolio invests primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities of foreign issuers, including sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
Under most conditions, the Portfolio intends to have its assets invested among multiple emerging-market countries, although the Portfolio may also invest in more developed country markets. In allocating the Portfolio’s assets among emerging-market countries, the Manager considers such factors as the geographical distribution of the Portfolio, the sizes of the stock markets represented and the various key economic characteristics of the countries. However, the Portfolio may not necessarily be diversified on a geographical basis. The Manager also considers the transaction costs and volatility of each individual market.
The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency transactions for hedging and non‑hedging purposes on a spot (i.e., cash) basis or through the use of derivatives transactions, such as forward currency exchange contracts, currency futures and options thereon, and options on currencies. An appropriate hedge of currency exposure resulting from the Portfolio’s securities positions may not be available or cost effective, or the Manager may determine not to hedge the positions, possibly even under market conditions where doing so could benefit the Portfolio. The Portfolio generally invests in foreign-currency futures contracts or foreign-currency forward contracts with terms of up to one year. The Portfolio also purchases foreign currency for immediate settlement in order to purchase foreign securities. In addition, the Portfolio may invest a portion of its uncommitted cash balances in futures contracts on securities or baskets of securities to expose that portion of the Portfolio to the equity markets. The Portfolio may use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps. The Portfolio may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.
Read More

SNEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -11.0% 30.2% 39.64%
1 Yr 8.7% -12.7% 29.2% 56.65%
3 Yr -1.0%* -17.0% 12.8% 46.24%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 80.89%
10 Yr 0.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 60.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -50.1% 7.2% 34.08%
2021 -3.7% -18.2% 13.6% 60.61%
2020 4.2% -7.2% 79.7% 66.57%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 24.77%
2018 -6.4% -7.2% 7.0% 98.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -30.3% 30.2% 38.22%
1 Yr 8.7% -48.9% 29.2% 52.48%
3 Yr -1.0%* -16.3% 12.8% 46.41%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 80.67%
10 Yr 0.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 75.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -50.1% 7.2% 34.08%
2021 -3.7% -18.2% 13.6% 60.61%
2020 4.2% -7.2% 79.7% 66.57%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 24.77%
2018 -6.4% -7.2% 7.0% 98.86%

NAV & Total Return History

SNEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNEMX Category Low Category High SNEMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.1 B 717 K 102 B 36.33%
Number of Holdings 178 10 6734 28.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 298 M 340 K 19.3 B 39.64%
Weighting of Top 10 23.50% 2.8% 71.7% 82.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNEMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.50% 0.90% 110.97% 59.90%
Cash 		2.97% -23.67% 20.19% 41.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 7.40% 0.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 28.72%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 21.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 23.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNEMX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.99% 0.00% 48.86% 24.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.69% 0.00% 48.94% 8.07%
Technology 		18.15% 0.00% 47.50% 79.39%
Basic Materials 		7.07% 0.00% 30.03% 62.48%
Real Estate 		6.68% 0.00% 17.15% 4.48%
Utilities 		5.66% 0.00% 39.12% 3.71%
Industrials 		5.53% 0.00% 43.53% 57.11%
Communication Services 		5.50% 0.00% 39.29% 81.56%
Energy 		2.66% 0.00% 24.80% 72.34%
Consumer Defense 		2.29% 0.00% 28.13% 93.34%
Healthcare 		1.78% 0.00% 93.26% 83.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNEMX % Rank
Non US 		93.46% -4.71% 112.57% 70.27%
US 		3.04% -1.60% 104.72% 18.55%

SNEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.03% 41.06% 51.45%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.00% 63.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SNEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SNEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 190.00% 70.17%

SNEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNEMX Category Low Category High SNEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.19% 0.00% 12.61% 33.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNEMX Category Low Category High SNEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.50% -1.98% 17.62% 28.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SNEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry D'Auria

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Henry D'Auria, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at AllianceBernstein and has been with the firm since 1991. Mr. D'Auria is the Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets Value Equities, a position he has held since 2002, and Portfolio Manager for the Next 50 Emerging Markets Fund. Mr. D'Auria holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and is a CFA charterholder.

Nelson Yu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Sergey Davalchenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Sergey Davalchenko has been a Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets Growth since March 2012. He also served as a portfolio manager on the International Large Cap Growth team from 2011 to early 2017. Before joining AB in 2011, Davalchenko was a senior international analyst at Global Currents Investment Management, a subsidiary of Legg Mason. Prior to that, he worked as a portfolio manager at Fenician Capital Management, where he was a partner. Early in his career, Davalchenko specialized in international equities in various analyst and portfolio-management roles for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board and Oppenheimer Capital. He holds a BS in finance from the University of Wisconsin. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×