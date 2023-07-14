Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$1.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.5%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SNEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|39.64%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|56.65%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|46.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|80.89%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|60.34%
* Annualized
|SNEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.1 B
|717 K
|102 B
|36.33%
|Number of Holdings
|178
|10
|6734
|28.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|298 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|39.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.50%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|82.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.50%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|59.90%
|Cash
|2.97%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|41.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.54%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|0.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|28.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|21.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|23.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.99%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|24.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|8.07%
|Technology
|18.15%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|79.39%
|Basic Materials
|7.07%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|62.48%
|Real Estate
|6.68%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|4.48%
|Utilities
|5.66%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|3.71%
|Industrials
|5.53%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|57.11%
|Communication Services
|5.50%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|81.56%
|Energy
|2.66%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|72.34%
|Consumer Defense
|2.29%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|93.34%
|Healthcare
|1.78%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|83.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNEMX % Rank
|Non US
|93.46%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|70.27%
|US
|3.04%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|18.55%
|SNEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|51.45%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|63.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SNEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SNEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SNEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|70.17%
|SNEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|33.50%
|SNEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SNEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|28.36%
|SNEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.556
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2003
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2002
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2001
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2012
10.34
10.3%
Henry D'Auria, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at AllianceBernstein and has been with the firm since 1991. Mr. D'Auria is the Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets Value Equities, a position he has held since 2002, and Portfolio Manager for the Next 50 Emerging Markets Fund. Mr. D'Auria holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Sergey Davalchenko has been a Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets Growth since March 2012. He also served as a portfolio manager on the International Large Cap Growth team from 2011 to early 2017. Before joining AB in 2011, Davalchenko was a senior international analyst at Global Currents Investment Management, a subsidiary of Legg Mason. Prior to that, he worked as a portfolio manager at Fenician Capital Management, where he was a partner. Early in his career, Davalchenko specialized in international equities in various analyst and portfolio-management roles for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board and Oppenheimer Capital. He holds a BS in finance from the University of Wisconsin. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
