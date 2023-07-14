The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies in emerging markets. For purposes of this policy, net assets include any borrowings for investment purposes. Issuers of these securities may be large-, mid‑ or small-capitalization companies.

AllianceBernstein L.P., the Portfolio’s investment manager (the “Manager”), determines which countries are emerging-market countries. In general, these are the countries considered to be developing countries by the international financial community and include those countries considered by MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) to have an “emerging or frontier stock market.” Examples of emerging and frontier market countries include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

The Manager invests the Portfolio’s assets using multiple disciplines. The Portfolio may own stocks selected using the Manager’s bottom‑up research in value, growth, core and other investment style disciplines. The Manager may allocate assets to companies in different targeted ranges of market capitalization. Within each investment discipline, the Manager draws on the capabilities of separate investment teams. The Manager relies on both fundamental and quantitative research to manage risk and return for the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may invest in companies of any size. The Portfolio invests primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities of foreign issuers, including sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

Under most conditions, the Portfolio intends to have its assets invested among multiple emerging-market countries, although the Portfolio may also invest in more developed country markets. In allocating the Portfolio’s assets among emerging-market countries, the Manager considers such factors as the geographical distribution of the Portfolio, the sizes of the stock markets represented and the various key economic characteristics of the countries. However, the Portfolio may not necessarily be diversified on a geographical basis. The Manager also considers the transaction costs and volatility of each individual market.