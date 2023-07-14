Home
SMVZX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Ceredex Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.37 -0.09 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (SMVTX) Primary C (SMVFX) A (SAMVX) Retirement (SMVZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Ceredex Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund

SMVZX | Fund

$11.37

$3.03 B

0.95%

$0.11

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$3.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 157.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SMVZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Ceredex Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Don Wordell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S.-traded equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers mid-capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index was $1.87 million to $73.6 billion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more and the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes are undervalued in the market relative to the industry sector and the company’s own valuation history. The subadviser evaluates potential catalysts that may cause an upward re-rating of the stock’s valuation. The common stocks purchased for the fund generally pay dividends at the time of purchase or are expected to pay dividends soon after their purchase.

Read More

SMVZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -10.8% 26.2% 68.93%
1 Yr 10.3% -29.4% 26.4% 22.40%
3 Yr 3.0%* -14.4% 93.1% 86.21%
5 Yr -2.7%* -15.0% 42.1% 83.24%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 42.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -41.6% 42.6% 83.95%
2021 4.2% -23.5% 23.2% 84.96%
2020 -1.3% -8.6% 93.7% 80.38%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 7.8% 34.17%
2018 -4.1% -8.8% 3.8% 38.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -19.1% 22.1% 65.27%
1 Yr 10.3% -29.4% 36.6% 17.92%
3 Yr 3.0%* -14.4% 93.1% 86.17%
5 Yr -2.7%* -13.5% 42.1% 84.51%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 40.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -41.6% 42.6% 83.95%
2021 4.2% -23.5% 23.2% 84.96%
2020 -1.3% -8.6% 93.7% 80.38%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 7.8% 34.17%
2018 -4.1% -7.6% 3.8% 60.68%

NAV & Total Return History

SMVZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMVZX Category Low Category High SMVZX % Rank
Net Assets 3.03 B 504 K 30.4 B 20.67%
Number of Holdings 45 9 2354 88.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 B 129 K 9.16 B 17.36%
Weighting of Top 10 34.79% 5.3% 99.9% 14.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KLA Corp 4.37%
  2. Xilinx Inc 4.26%
  3. Humana Inc 4.00%
  4. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 3.97%
  5. Azenta Inc 3.56%
  6. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 3.54%
  7. Martin Marietta Materials Inc 3.53%
  8. Teleflex Inc 3.52%
  9. PPG Industries Inc 3.51%
  10. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMVZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.88% 85.69% 100.65% 54.15%
Cash 		2.12% -0.65% 14.30% 47.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 78.24%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 78.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 78.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 78.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMVZX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.27% 0.00% 32.47% 3.63%
Industrials 		17.78% 0.00% 29.02% 29.79%
Financial Services 		13.22% 0.00% 60.11% 89.64%
Technology 		12.69% 0.00% 30.07% 15.80%
Real Estate 		11.55% 0.00% 40.74% 12.44%
Basic Materials 		9.71% 0.00% 23.88% 7.51%
Utilities 		9.54% 0.00% 24.69% 13.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.24% 0.00% 29.62% 91.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 98.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMVZX % Rank
US 		93.64% 55.79% 100.30% 58.55%
Non US 		4.24% 0.00% 36.04% 40.41%

SMVZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 16.27% 67.11%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.20% 50.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 49.51%

Sales Fees

SMVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 157.00% 0.00% 227.00% 98.86%

SMVZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMVZX Category Low Category High SMVZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 8.88% 15.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMVZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMVZX Category Low Category High SMVZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -1.84% 4.73% 65.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMVZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMVZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Don Wordell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2001

20.51

20.5%

Mr. Wordell currently serves as Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. He has been a Portfolio Manager at Ceredex since 2001 and has worked in investment management since 1996. Mr. Wordell began his investment career immediately following his completion of an M.B.A. From 1996 until 2001 he served Trusco Capital Management as an equity research analyst dedicated to value investing. In 2001 he was appointed portfolio manager of the firm's mid-cap value strategy and in 2003 he became sole manager of the strategy. He continues to manage the same strategy today, and his investment success has been integral to the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

