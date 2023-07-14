Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S.-traded equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers mid-capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index was $1.87 million to $73.6 billion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more and the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes are undervalued in the market relative to the industry sector and the company’s own valuation history. The subadviser evaluates potential catalysts that may cause an upward re-rating of the stock’s valuation. The common stocks purchased for the fund generally pay dividends at the time of purchase or are expected to pay dividends soon after their purchase.