Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Small Cap Value Fund

SMVIX | Fund

$23.08

$417 M

0.74%

$0.17

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$417 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Small Cap Value Fund

SMVIX | Fund

$23.08

$417 M

0.74%

$0.17

1.48%

SMVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Feb 11, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    44015
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Puneet Mansharamani

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Value Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small companies. The Fund will primarily seek to purchase securities believed to be attractively valued in relation to various measures, which may include earnings, capital structure or return on invested capital. For purposes of

this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $32 million and $14 billion as of December 31, 2021), as determined at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants, and, to a lesser extent, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.

The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.

Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.

SMVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -10.6% 21.3% 55.48%
1 Yr 5.1% -16.4% 28.1% 52.04%
3 Yr 11.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 47.83%
5 Yr -2.0%* -24.6% 42.3% 55.83%
10 Yr 0.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 42.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -36.7% 212.9% 49.45%
2021 9.2% -38.4% 60.6% 54.40%
2020 0.0% -9.3% 66.8% 65.21%
2019 4.7% -5.9% 7.6% 39.52%
2018 -5.8% -12.3% -1.2% 61.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -12.9% 21.3% 53.33%
1 Yr 5.1% -16.4% 46.4% 48.07%
3 Yr 11.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 47.14%
5 Yr -2.0%* -19.1% 42.3% 66.59%
10 Yr 0.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 76.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -36.7% 212.9% 49.45%
2021 9.2% -38.4% 60.6% 54.40%
2020 0.0% -7.6% 66.8% 65.21%
2019 4.7% -5.9% 7.6% 39.52%
2018 -5.8% -12.3% -1.2% 77.36%

NAV & Total Return History

SMVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMVIX Category Low Category High SMVIX % Rank
Net Assets 417 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 55.79%
Number of Holdings 440 10 1551 13.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 55.97%
Weighting of Top 10 13.93% 4.8% 95.7% 73.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.34%
  2. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 1.73%
  3. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR 1.60%
  4. PacWest Bancorp 1.56%
  5. Change Healthcare Inc Ordinary Shares 1.39%
  6. Silgan Holdings Inc 1.39%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future June 21 1.38%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future June 21 1.38%
  9. Verint Systems Inc 1.36%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMVIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.73% 14.38% 100.16% 61.17%
Cash 		2.27% -52.43% 47.85% 39.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 13.23%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 13.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 10.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 11.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.57% 0.00% 35.71% 65.43%
Industrials 		13.93% 0.65% 48.61% 82.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.81% 0.00% 51.62% 34.14%
Technology 		11.00% 0.00% 34.03% 32.39%
Real Estate 		9.31% 0.00% 44.41% 33.26%
Energy 		9.14% 0.00% 29.42% 39.82%
Basic Materials 		6.33% 0.00% 67.30% 34.79%
Communication Services 		5.66% 0.00% 24.90% 7.00%
Healthcare 		4.59% 0.00% 25.76% 68.93%
Consumer Defense 		4.34% 0.00% 13.22% 40.04%
Utilities 		0.31% 0.00% 13.86% 77.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMVIX % Rank
US 		93.86% 11.42% 100.16% 59.00%
Non US 		3.87% 0.00% 78.53% 39.70%

SMVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.05% 37.36% 31.66%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 18.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.35% 95.00%

Sales Fees

SMVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 70.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% 71.92%

SMVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMVIX Category Low Category High SMVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 7.65% 22.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMVIX Category Low Category High SMVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -1.43% 4.13% 55.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SMVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2006

16.34

16.3%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2015

6.88

6.9%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Rachel Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.

Robert Fields

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

Philip Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Philip J. Greenblatt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Value Fund and is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Value Fund’s investment portfolio. Mr. Greenblatt joined Easterly as Portfolio Manager / Senior Analyst in July 2021 following the transfer of Snow Capital’s investment advisory business to the Adviser. Mr. Greenblatt joined the Adviser in 2010 in the Operations group. He worked as an Analyst and as the Firm’s Director of Operations. Mr. Greenblatt is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. degree in Finance with a minor in Economics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

