Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$3.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.8%
Expense Ratio 1.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 157.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S.-traded equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers mid-capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index was $1.87 million to $73.6 billion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more and the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes are undervalued in the market relative to the industry sector and the company’s own valuation history. The subadviser evaluates potential catalysts that may cause an upward re-rating of the stock’s valuation. The common stocks purchased for the fund generally pay dividends at the time of purchase or are expected to pay dividends soon after their purchase.
|Period
|SMVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|79.37%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|23.70%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|92.31%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|86.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|72.29%
* Annualized
|SMVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMVFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.03 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|19.90%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|9
|2354
|87.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.05 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|16.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.79%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|13.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMVFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.88%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|52.07%
|Cash
|2.12%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|45.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|12.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|13.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|11.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|13.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMVFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.27%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|2.85%
|Industrials
|17.78%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|29.02%
|Financial Services
|13.22%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|88.86%
|Technology
|12.69%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|15.03%
|Real Estate
|11.55%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|11.66%
|Basic Materials
|9.71%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|6.74%
|Utilities
|9.54%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|12.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.24%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|90.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|95.60%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|90.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|98.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMVFX % Rank
|US
|93.64%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|57.77%
|Non US
|4.24%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|39.64%
|SMVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.97%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|6.90%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|49.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.38%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|44.66%
|SMVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|23.68%
|SMVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|157.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|98.01%
|SMVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMVFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|46.65%
|SMVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SMVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMVFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|96.88%
|SMVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2001
20.51
20.5%
Mr. Wordell currently serves as Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. He has been a Portfolio Manager at Ceredex since 2001 and has worked in investment management since 1996. Mr. Wordell began his investment career immediately following his completion of an M.B.A. From 1996 until 2001 he served Trusco Capital Management as an equity research analyst dedicated to value investing. In 2001 he was appointed portfolio manager of the firm's mid-cap value strategy and in 2003 he became sole manager of the strategy. He continues to manage the same strategy today, and his investment success has been integral to the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
