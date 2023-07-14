The Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund employs a strategy intended to generate an absolute (i.e., positive) return in various market cycles with reduced correlation to the stock and bond markets. The Fund allocates its assets among a variety of investment strategies through the use of: (i) affiliated and unaffiliated funds, including open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (Underlying Funds); and/or (ii) one or more investment sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers). In addition, SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser), may directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio. The Underlying Funds or Sub-Advisers that are employed may apply any of a variety of investment strategies, which may include: (i) directional or tactical strategies, such as long/short equity, long/short credit and global tactical asset allocation; (ii) event driven strategies, such as distressed securities, special situations and merger arbitrage; and (iii) arbitrage strategies, such as fixed income or interest rate arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, pairs trading and equity market neutral.

The Fund will allocate its assets among Underlying Funds and/or Sub-Advisers based on SIMC's analysis of their investment strategies and historical performance as well as SIMC's analysis of the potential for each to perform independently of one another. By allocating its assets in this manner, the Fund will seek to reduce risk, lower volatility and achieve positive returns in various market cycles. Allocation of assets to any one Underlying Fund, Sub-Adviser or strategy will vary based on market conditions. By investing in an Underlying Fund, the Fund becomes a shareholder of that Underlying Fund. Underlying Funds and Sub-Advisers may invest in a broad range of asset classes, securities and other investments to achieve their designated investment strategies, which may include U.S., foreign and emerging markets securities, equity securities of all types and capitalization ranges, investment and non-investment grade fixed income securities (junk bonds) of any duration or maturity issued by corporations or governments, commodities, currencies, warrants, depositary receipts, exchange traded notes and derivative instruments, principally, equity options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, swap agreements and credit default swaps. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash, money market instruments and other short-term obligations to achieve its investment goal. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund currently allocates assets to Sub-Advisers pursuant to SIMC's "manager of managers" model, and the Sub-Advisers manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SIMC. In addition, SIMC may directly manage a portion of the Fund's assets, which may include allocating assets to investments in Underlying Funds selected by SIMC.

The Fund is intended to be only one component of an investor's broader investment program and is not designed to be a complete investment program. Investors who seek to add an alternative component to their overall investment program may wish to allocate a portion of their investment to the Fund.