Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga Moderate Balanced Allocation Portfolio

SMPAX | Fund

$10.73

$1.66 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$1.66 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga Moderate Balanced Allocation Portfolio

SMPAX | Fund

$10.73

$1.66 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.39%

SMPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Moderate Balanced Allocation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Ventimiglia

Fund Description

SMPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -8.3% 18.1% 59.70%
1 Yr 3.1% -13.3% 143.9% 62.11%
3 Yr 1.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 23.60%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 31.91%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -34.7% 92.4% 24.90%
2021 2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 54.23%
2020 2.7% -7.5% 11.8% 42.47%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 57.84%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.0% 14.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -11.9% 18.1% 59.29%
1 Yr 3.1% -13.3% 143.9% 61.81%
3 Yr 1.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 23.94%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 38.93%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -34.7% 92.4% 24.90%
2021 2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 54.23%
2020 2.7% -7.5% 11.8% 42.47%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 59.67%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.2% 48.43%

NAV & Total Return History

SMPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMPAX Category Low Category High SMPAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.66 M 658 K 207 B 98.91%
Number of Holdings 13 2 15351 85.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.64 M 660 K 48.5 B 98.37%
Weighting of Top 10 97.11% 8.4% 105.0% 7.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Ultra-Short-Term Bond Admiral 22.50%
  2. Saratoga Large Capitalization Value I 19.20%
  3. Saratoga Large Capitalization Growth I 14.27%
  4. Saratoga Mid Capitalization I 11.96%
  5. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Govt MMkt Instl 10.57%
  6. Eaton Vance Glbl Macr Absolute Return I 7.60%
  7. Vanguard Small Cap Index Adm 4.07%
  8. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Admiral 2.67%
  9. Saratoga Health & Biotechnology I 2.20%
  10. Saratoga Technology & Comm I 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMPAX % Rank
Stocks 		56.42% 0.00% 99.40% 66.62%
Bonds 		18.25% 0.00% 116.75% 94.96%
Cash 		16.68% -16.75% 81.51% 4.36%
Other 		7.61% -2.51% 25.19% 5.59%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 23.84% 24.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 82.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMPAX % Rank
Technology 		23.53% 0.00% 44.21% 18.58%
Healthcare 		16.67% 0.00% 29.35% 11.48%
Industrials 		12.25% 0.00% 24.37% 16.53%
Financial Services 		12.18% 0.00% 38.77% 83.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 19.36% 27.87%
Communication Services 		7.28% 0.00% 23.67% 47.68%
Basic Materials 		5.36% 0.00% 33.35% 17.76%
Energy 		4.02% 0.00% 85.65% 67.21%
Utilities 		3.66% 0.00% 99.55% 28.01%
Consumer Defense 		2.13% 0.00% 19.93% 92.62%
Real Estate 		1.75% 0.00% 65.01% 81.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMPAX % Rank
US 		52.32% -1.65% 98.67% 35.97%
Non US 		4.10% 0.00% 37.06% 72.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMPAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		47.70% 0.14% 100.00% 3.41%
Corporate 		34.57% 0.00% 98.21% 39.92%
Securitized 		9.63% 0.00% 92.13% 71.93%
Government 		8.09% 0.00% 97.26% 86.92%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 31.93% 38.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 79.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMPAX % Rank
US 		14.53% 0.00% 62.18% 94.69%
Non US 		3.72% 0.00% 84.73% 50.68%

SMPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.01% 17.63% 4.44%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.83% 93.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 65.28%

Sales Fees

SMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 19.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 2.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 343.00% 62.23%

SMPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMPAX Category Low Category High SMPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 82.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMPAX Category Low Category High SMPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -2.34% 19.41% 97.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Ventimiglia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Ventimiglia is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Saratoga Capital Management, LLC (“Saratoga”). Mr. Ventimiglia joined Saratoga full-time in September of 2005. Prior to joining Saratoga full-time, Mr. Ventimiglia interned for the company, working in the sales, marketing, operations and fulfillment departments. Currently, Mr. Ventimiglia helps lead the firm’s sales and marketing, distribution, financial oversight, compliance, and portfolio management functions. He was responsible for developing Saratoga’s economic research reports and managed the build-out of the most recent version of the firm’s asset allocation software, SaratogaSHARP©. In addition to performing his services for Saratoga, Mr. Ventimiglia provided consulting services to BALCONY (the Business & Labor Coalition of New York) from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Ventimiglia received his B.A. from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team and Psi Upsilon Fraternity.

Bruce Ventimiglia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Ventimiglia is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Capital Management, LLC and the Saratoga Advantage Trust. He established both of these entities in 1994. Prior to forming Saratoga Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Ventimiglia was a Senior Vice President of Prudential Securities Incorporated. He was also a member of the firm's Operating Council (one of the firm's three governing bodies) and the Service Advisory Council. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia was previously National Director of Financial Services for Prudential Securities. The Financial Services Group that reported to Mr. Ventimiglia was responsible for approximately 70% of Prudential's retail client statement assets, and included the following departments: Administration, Corporate Executive Services, Financial Planning and Investment Allocation Strategies, Investment Management Services, Retirement Plan Services, Sales and Marketing, and Training. Mr. Ventimiglia joined Prudential Securities in 1987 as one of the nation's leading financial advisors and served as the founding branch manager of the West Bloomfield, Michigan office. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia was a member of the Prudential Securities Field Managers' Advisory Council. Prior to that, he was with E.F. Hutton for nine years where he held various local and regional sales and management positions, and was a leading financial advisor. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia served as the Investment Consultant to the American Medical Association (the “AMA”) for eight years. As the AMA’s Investment Consultant, Mr. Ventimiglia assisted the AMA in preparing its investment policy statements, developed investment guidelines for the AMA containing asset allocation recommendations, assisted the AMA in the selection of asset classes and portfolio managers to manage the AMA’s assets, and monitored the AMA’s accounts. Mr. Ventimiglia has also worked with an extensive range of institutional accounts, including State, City, Police and Fire, Taft-Hartley, 401(k), and 403(b) accounts. Mr. Ventimiglia previously acted as one of two co-chairs of BALCONY (the Business and Labor Coalition of New York), he is a member emeritus of the Yale Eye Center Advisory Board, and also served as one of the five members of ARP’s National Policy Committee on Social Security. Mr. Ventimiglia received a B.A. degree and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with High Distinction from Wayne State University. He has been quoted or featured in a variety of publications including: Changing Times, Forbes, Fortune, Institutional Investor, Newsday, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, he has appeared on numerous television and radio shows, and has been a featured speaker at Harvard University and the University of California as well as various industry associations and conference organizations including the Investment Company Institute.

Stephen Ventimiglia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Stephen Ventimiglia is Saratoga Capital Management, LLC's Chief Investment Officer. Prior to co-founding Saratoga, Mr. Ventimiglia served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of a money management firm that was nationally recognized for its asset allocation work. In addition, he was the Chairman of that firm’s Investment Policy Committee. His work was distinguished in a study by USA Today that ranked his company as the number one investment advisory firm in the nation amongst asset allocation firms. Mr. Ventimiglia also managed money for clients at E.F. Hutton & Co. and Prudential Securities. At Prudential Securities, his last firm prior to joining Saratoga, he served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and First Vice President. His investment advice and asset allocation work was displayed on Prudential Securities’ national communications system for use by the firm’s portfolio managers and brokers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

