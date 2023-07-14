Under normal circumstances, the Fund will attempt to manage the risk of loss while still seeking to generate some growth by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. Managing the risk of loss does not mean preventing losses, but rather managing the Fund in a manner intended to limit the level of losses that the Fund could incur over any particular period. The Fund's investments are

expected to include U.S. debt obligations and investment grade bonds, and, to a lesser extent, riskier asset classes as detailed below, such as equities and non-investment grade securities (also known as junk bonds). The asset classes used and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC) or the sub-adviser's (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund may allocate all or a portion of its assets using a "risk parity" approach that seeks to balance anticipated drawdown risk (peak-to-trough decline in asset value) across all capital market exposures in the Fund. This approach may result in asset classes with lower perceived drawdown risk, e.g. high-quality government bonds, having a greater notional allocation within the Fund's portfolio than they would otherwise receive in a non-risk parity approach. Notional allocation generally refers to the Fund's use of one or more derivative contracts to obtain exposure to a potential gain or loss on the market value of the instruments underlying the Fund's derivative contracts (e.g., a security, basket of securities or index). The market value of such underlying instruments generally exceeds the amount of cash or assets required to establish or maintain the derivative contracts.

The Fund may further adjust asset allocations and capital market exposures based on realized and expected measures of drawdown risk with the goal of managing the Fund's total drawdown risk. This may result in the Fund increasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived falling drawdown risk and decreasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived rising drawdown risk.

The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and warrants, of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets) and corporate- or government-issued. The Fund's fixed income investments may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and debentures, commercial paper, exchange traded notes (ETNs), money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, when issued/delayed delivery securities, zero coupon bonds, obligations of foreign governments and obligations of supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks, as well as entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers. The Fund's fixed income investments may also include U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income

instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate instruments, in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.

The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps, including single security swaps, to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Due to the Fund's structure and level of turnover, derivative instruments may be an efficient method of obtaining exposure to various types of markets. Futures contracts may be used to gain exposure to U.S. and foreign sovereign bond markets. Index futures and securities index swaps may be used to gain exposure to U.S. and foreign equity markets. Interest rate swaps may be used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. Options may be used to gain exposure to or hedge risks in U.S. and foreign equity and fixed income markets. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities. Foreign currency forward rate agreements may be used to hedge all or a portion of the currency risk resulting from investments in non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities.

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and options. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.