Frank T. Gardner III, CFA (Ted Gardner) serves as Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Salient in early 2011, Mr. Gardner was a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for RDG Capital from 2010 to 2011. Prior to RDG, Mr. Gardner was a Portfolio Manager for Telemus Capital Partners from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining Telemus, he was an MLP research analyst for Raymond James Equity Research from 2004 to 2007. During his tenure at Raymond James, he followed 35 public MLPs and initiated coverage on 22 MLPs in the midstream, maritime, coal and refining industries. He was also actively involved in due diligence related to Raymond James’ investment banking transactions. Prior to joining Raymond James, Mr. Gardner was a financial advisor at UBS Financial Services. Mr. Gardner earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He is also a CFA Charterholder.