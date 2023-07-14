Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$152 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.7%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.83%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$150,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate capital appreciation while maintaining broad equity and fixed income market participation. The Fund predominantly invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.
The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI equity funds, bond and money market funds, real estate funds and multi-asset funds. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies. The multi-asset funds consist of funds that seek to achieve their investment goals by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. A multi-asset fund may also adjust its allocation among asset classes over short periods of time, and therefore it may provide the Fund with a dynamic investment component. Although a multi-asset fund could consist of equity securities, bonds or real estate securities, it may also provide exposure to additional asset classes, such as commodities.
The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges:
|
Underlying SEI Fund Type
|Investment Range(Percentage of the Fund's Assets)
|
U.S. Equity Funds
|
10-85
|
%
|
Multi-Asset Investment Funds
|
0-60
|
%
|
Investment Grade Bond & Money Market Funds
|
0-50
|
%
|
Non-Investment Grade Bond Funds
|
0-35
|
%
|
International Equity Funds
|
0-35
|
%
|
Real Estate Funds
|
0-20
|
%
|Period
|SMKDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|65.26%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|95.13%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|94.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|51.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMKDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|90.37%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|82.78%
|2020
|1.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|72.14%
|2019
|3.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|48.25%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|35.58%
|SMKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMKDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|152 M
|658 K
|207 B
|78.85%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|2
|15351
|85.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|135 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|69.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.66%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|18.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMKDX % Rank
|Stocks
|48.65%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|85.56%
|Bonds
|42.22%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|13.35%
|Cash
|5.60%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|27.93%
|Other
|3.12%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|12.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.35%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|74.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|51.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMKDX % Rank
|Technology
|17.43%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|64.89%
|Healthcare
|14.34%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|36.75%
|Financial Services
|14.06%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|61.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.83%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|34.15%
|Industrials
|10.38%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|44.67%
|Consumer Defense
|8.90%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|15.44%
|Energy
|6.97%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|23.09%
|Communication Services
|6.26%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|69.81%
|Basic Materials
|5.64%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|13.52%
|Real Estate
|2.66%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|67.90%
|Utilities
|2.53%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|64.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMKDX % Rank
|US
|28.70%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|93.73%
|Non US
|19.95%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|11.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMKDX % Rank
|Government
|52.14%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|5.72%
|Corporate
|19.98%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|83.51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.38%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|31.88%
|Securitized
|11.16%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|68.94%
|Derivative
|0.25%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|25.34%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|54.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMKDX % Rank
|US
|30.37%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|45.10%
|Non US
|11.85%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|4.09%
|SMKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|21.81%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|26.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.68%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|76.44%
|SMKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SMKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.83%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|0.73%
|SMKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMKDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|64.52%
|SMKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SMKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMKDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|66.90%
|SMKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Ryan Schneck has served as Portfolio Manager for SEI Investments Management Corporation since 2006. Prior to joining SIMC, Mr. Schneck was part of the global fixed-income research team at Standard & Poor's responsible for credit and default research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2016
5.84
5.8%
Bryan Hoffman is SEI’s head of Strategic Asset Allocation, the team within the Portfolio Strategies Group responsible for constructing long-term policy portfolios that span the risk/return spectrum for both institutional and retail clients across the globe. He also conducts asset-class and strategy research, participates in SEI’s active asset-allocation program, and authors white papers. Prior to his current role, Bryan led SEI’s process for creating and maintaining capital-market assumptions and asset-class simulations. Bryan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, with majors in finance and economics as well as a supplementary major in philosophy. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
