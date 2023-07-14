Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Summit Fund

mutual fund
SMITX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.71 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SMMIX) Primary C (CSMMX) A (ASMMX) Retirement (SMITX) Inst (ASMYX) S (SMMSX) Other (SMISX)
SMITX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Summit Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.71 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SMMIX) Primary C (CSMMX) A (ASMMX) Retirement (SMITX) Inst (ASMYX) S (SMMSX) Other (SMISX)
SMITX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Summit Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.71 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SMMIX) Primary C (CSMMX) A (ASMMX) Retirement (SMITX) Inst (ASMYX) S (SMMSX) Other (SMISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Summit Fund

SMITX | Fund

$21.71

$2.8 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

30.3%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$2.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Summit Fund

SMITX | Fund

$21.71

$2.8 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.77%

SMITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Summit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Voss

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of issuers of all market capitalizations that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. The Fund currently focuses on larger capitalization issuers.The Fund does not invest in companies whose primary business involves alcohol, tobacco or gambling. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund seeks to invest in companies with strong or improving fundamentals, attractive valuation relative to their growth prospects, and earnings expectations that appear fair to conservative. The Fund’s investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), focuses on securities of issuers exhibiting long-term, sustainable earnings and cash flow growth that are not yet reflected in investor expectations or equity valuations. To narrow the investment universe, the Fund’s portfolio managers use a holistic approach that emphasizes fundamental research and, to a lesser extent, includes quantitative analysis.The portfolio managers closely examine company fundamentals, including detailed modeling of all of a company’s financial statements and discussions with company management teams, suppliers, distributors, competitors and customers, and use a variety of valuation techniques based on the company in question, the industry in which the company operates, the stage of the business cycle, and other factors that reflect a company’s value.The portfolio managers consider selling a security when a company hits the price target, if fundamental business prospects deteriorate, or the catalysts for growth are no longer present or reflected in the stock price.The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.
Read More

SMITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.3% -41.7% 64.0% 37.19%
1 Yr 10.7% -46.2% 77.9% 73.61%
3 Yr -5.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 77.97%
5 Yr -1.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 68.65%
10 Yr 3.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 51.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 72.31%
2021 -3.9% -31.0% 26.7% 85.33%
2020 10.1% -13.0% 34.8% 25.64%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.98%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 59.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.3% -41.7% 64.0% 35.39%
1 Yr 10.7% -46.2% 77.9% 69.43%
3 Yr -5.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 77.68%
5 Yr -1.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 73.34%
10 Yr 3.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 78.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 72.31%
2021 -3.9% -31.0% 26.7% 85.33%
2020 10.1% -13.0% 34.8% 25.64%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 34.16%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 3.1% 75.14%

NAV & Total Return History

SMITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMITX Category Low Category High SMITX % Rank
Net Assets 2.8 B 189 K 222 B 34.56%
Number of Holdings 127 2 3509 17.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.13 B -1.37 M 104 B 38.52%
Weighting of Top 10 38.98% 11.4% 116.5% 81.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.18%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.11%
  4. Apple Inc 5.03%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.50%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.91%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.14%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.05%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.69%
  10. Applied Materials Inc 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMITX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 50.26% 104.50% 43.93%
Cash 		1.12% -10.83% 49.73% 52.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 21.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 27.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 16.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 16.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMITX % Rank
Technology 		32.96% 0.00% 65.70% 60.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.73% 0.00% 62.57% 56.64%
Healthcare 		13.00% 0.00% 39.76% 45.25%
Communication Services 		10.66% 0.00% 66.40% 46.72%
Financial Services 		8.23% 0.00% 43.06% 59.18%
Industrials 		8.02% 0.00% 30.65% 23.85%
Energy 		4.14% 0.00% 41.09% 12.79%
Basic Materials 		3.17% 0.00% 18.91% 15.00%
Real Estate 		3.01% 0.00% 16.05% 15.90%
Consumer Defense 		2.07% 0.00% 25.50% 70.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 40.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMITX % Rank
US 		84.22% 34.69% 100.00% 91.23%
Non US 		14.66% 0.00% 54.22% 4.26%

SMITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 20.29% 67.28%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 51.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SMITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 54.45%

SMITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMITX Category Low Category High SMITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 26.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMITX Category Low Category High SMITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -6.13% 1.75% 49.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Voss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2012

9.99

10.0%

Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ido Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 22, 2013

8.86

8.9%

Ido Cohen is a portfolio manger for Invesco large-cap growth equity strategies and is lead manager for Invesco leisure products. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a vice president at J&W Seligman Investments from 2007 to 2010, where he worked as a senior analyst focusing on information technology, media and telecommunications equities. Mr. Cohen began his investment career in 1997 as a high yield research analyst with Banker’s Trust focusing on the telecommunications industry. In 1999 he joined Credit Suisse’s U.S. equities telecommunications research team; he went on to become a senior analyst and co-head of the team in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Cohen joined a technology, media and telecommunications focused investment team at Diamondback Capital, and then in 2007 he joined J&W Seligman’s growth team. Mr. Cohen is a cum laude graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×