Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.