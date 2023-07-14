SMI Advisory Services, LLC (the “Advisor”), the adviser to the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund, uses a “Dynamic Asset Allocation” strategy to achieve the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s investment objective. This strategy involves the Advisor investing in open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively “Underlying Funds”) that invest in securities from the following six asset classes – U.S. Equities, International Equities, Fixed Income Securities, Real Estate, Precious Metals, and Cash. Markets experience times of inflation, deflation, economic growth and recession. The Advisor believes great value can be added by adjusting portfolio exposure between the six asset classes as changes in market environments are identified. Generally, the Advisor will invest in each of the three “best” asset classes as determined by the Advisor. The Advisor generally divides investments into each of the three categories into approximately equal amounts. The factors considered in determining which asset classes are best at a particular point in time include, but are not limited to each class’s total returns for the most recent one, three, six, and twelve months, changes in those returns, asset flows, and historical volatility. The Advisor periodically rebalances the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s asset allocation in response to market conditions as well as to balance the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s exposure to the chosen asset classes. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active trading, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund obtains its exposure to the particular asset classes by investing in the instruments below:

U.S. Equities – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in the equity securities of companies located in the United States. The Underlying Funds may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest directly in such companies. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds that utilize derivatives, such as investing in futures contracts.

International Equities – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in the equity securities of companies located outside of the United States, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The Underlying Funds may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest directly in such companies. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds that utilize derivatives, such as investing in futures contracts.

Fixed Income Securities – The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities of varying maturities and credit qualities including high-risk debt securities (or junk bonds). There are no limits on the level of investment in which the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest with respect to high-risk debt securities and there is no average weighted maturity of the securities in which the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund must invest. The Underlying Funds may invest in fixed income securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Underlying Funds may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, currency forwards or credit default swap agreements.

Real Estate – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in real estate securities. The Underlying Funds may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Precious Metals – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in precious metals. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in ETFs or other investment companies that invest in mining and other precious metal related companies. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in Publicly Traded Partnerships (PTPs) that invest in precious metals. PTPs are traded on stock exchanges or markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. They are generally treated as “pass-through” entities for tax purposes; they do not ordinarily pay income taxes, but pass their earnings on to unit holders.

Cash (and cash equivalents) – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in short-term cash instruments including U.S. Treasury securities, repurchase agreements, short-term debt instruments, money market deposit accounts, and money market funds and ETFs that focus on investing in the foregoing.

The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund indirectly will bear its proportionate share of all management fees and other expenses of the Underlying Funds in which it invests. Therefore, the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund will incur higher expenses than other mutual funds that invest directly in securities. Actual expenses are expected to vary with changes in the allocation of the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s assets among the various Underlying Funds in which the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund invests.