Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$102 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 175.11%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
SMI Advisory Services, LLC (the “Advisor”), the adviser to the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund, uses a “Dynamic Asset Allocation” strategy to achieve the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s investment objective. This strategy involves the Advisor investing in open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively “Underlying Funds”) that invest in securities from the following six asset classes – U.S. Equities, International Equities, Fixed Income Securities, Real Estate, Precious Metals, and Cash. Markets experience times of inflation, deflation, economic growth and recession. The Advisor believes great value can be added by adjusting portfolio exposure between the six asset classes as changes in market environments are identified. Generally, the Advisor will invest in each of the three “best” asset classes as determined by the Advisor. The Advisor generally divides investments into each of the three categories into approximately equal amounts. The factors considered in determining which asset classes are best at a particular point in time include, but are not limited to each class’s total returns for the most recent one, three, six, and twelve months, changes in those returns, asset flows, and historical volatility. The Advisor periodically rebalances the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s asset allocation in response to market conditions as well as to balance the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s exposure to the chosen asset classes. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active trading, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund obtains its exposure to the particular asset classes by investing in the instruments below:
U.S. Equities – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in the equity securities of companies located in the United States. The Underlying Funds may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest directly in such companies. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds that utilize derivatives, such as investing in futures contracts.
International Equities – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in the equity securities of companies located outside of the United States, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The Underlying Funds may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest directly in such companies. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds that utilize derivatives, such as investing in futures contracts.
Fixed Income Securities – The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities of varying maturities and credit qualities including high-risk debt securities (or junk bonds). There are no limits on the level of investment in which the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest with respect to high-risk debt securities and there is no average weighted maturity of the securities in which the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund must invest. The Underlying Funds may invest in fixed income securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Underlying Funds may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, currency forwards or credit default swap agreements.
Real Estate – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in real estate securities. The Underlying Funds may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Precious Metals – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in precious metals. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in ETFs or other investment companies that invest in mining and other precious metal related companies. The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may also invest in Publicly Traded Partnerships (PTPs) that invest in precious metals. PTPs are traded on stock exchanges or markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. They are generally treated as “pass-through” entities for tax purposes; they do not ordinarily pay income taxes, but pass their earnings on to unit holders.
Cash (and cash equivalents) – The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund may invest in short-term cash instruments including U.S. Treasury securities, repurchase agreements, short-term debt instruments, money market deposit accounts, and money market funds and ETFs that focus on investing in the foregoing.
The SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund indirectly will bear its proportionate share of all management fees and other expenses of the Underlying Funds in which it invests. Therefore, the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund will incur higher expenses than other mutual funds that invest directly in securities. Actual expenses are expected to vary with changes in the allocation of the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund’s assets among the various Underlying Funds in which the SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund invests.
|Period
|SMIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|13.22%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|16.12%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|73.53%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|40.18%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|30.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|67.63%
|2021
|2.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|36.25%
|2020
|1.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|61.78%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|72.60%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|35.12%
|SMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|102 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|65.43%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|3255
|91.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|102 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|51.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|0.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIDX % Rank
|Bonds
|40.52%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|38.68%
|Stocks
|32.12%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|67.08%
|Other
|24.65%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|8.23%
|Cash
|2.64%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|72.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.07%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|46.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|32.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIDX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.45%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|0.49%
|Communication Services
|0.48%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|78.64%
|Technology
|0.07%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|91.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|86.89%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|95.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|93.69%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|91.26%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|88.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|93.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|95.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|92.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIDX % Rank
|US
|32.11%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|48.97%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|80.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIDX % Rank
|Government
|90.35%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|4.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.13%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|86.42%
|Corporate
|3.34%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|55.14%
|Securitized
|0.19%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|43.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|50.62%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|40.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIDX % Rank
|US
|40.25%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|16.46%
|Non US
|0.27%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|66.26%
|SMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|66.81%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|7.41%
|SMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|16.22%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|175.11%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|72.45%
|SMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|50.00%
|SMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|40.74%
|SMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Mark Biller has served as senior portfolio manager of the entire family of SMI Funds since their creation in 2005. He played a key role in the design and creation of the Sector Rotation, Dynamic Allocation, and Bond Upgrading strategies followed by the various SMI Funds. As senior portfolio manager, Mr. Biller has ultimate decision-making authority regarding all portfolio decisions and trading practices of the Sound Mind Investing Funds. His duties involve researching and selecting the underlying funds in which the Funds invest, upgrading the Funds’ investments in underlying funds and determining the overall allocation among style categories. In addition to his duties at the Advisor, Mr. Biller has been the Executive Editor of the Sound Mind Investing newsletter and online business for over 15 years. Mr. Biller’s writings on a broad range of financial and investment topics have been featured in a variety of national print and electronic media, and he has also appeared as a financial commentator for various national and local radio programs. The Sound Mind Investing newsletter was first published in 1990 and currently has many thousands of subscribers. Since it was first published over 30 years ago, the newsletter has provided recommendations to tens of thousands of subscribers using a variety of investment strategies, including the Stock Upgrading, Dynamic Asset Allocation, Bond Upgrading and Sector Rotation strategies that are used by the Funds. Mr. Biller earned his B.S. in Finance from Oral Roberts University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Eric Collier, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager responsible for researching and selecting each Fund’s investments, determining overall allocation among style categories, and trading, subject to the ultimate decision-making authority of the Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Collier has been a portfolio manager of the Smi Advisory Services, LLC. In addition to his duties at SMI, Mr. Collier is a co-founder of Omnium Investment Company, LLC. At Omnium, he conducts analytical and quantitative research, and risk management. Prior to co-founding Omnium, Mr. Collier worked at Oxford Group, Ltd, a fee-only financial services firm. At Oxford Group, Mr. Collier provided investment advice to several high net-worth individuals concentrating on investment and financial planning strategies. Prior to that Mr. Collier was an Investment Analyst and Registered Investment Adviser Representative for Webb Financial Advisers, an investment advisery firm, from 1997 to 2000, where he was responsible for due diligence and manager selection. Mr. Collier graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Finance in 1998. He also studied at the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands through the International Business Program at Indiana University. He has received the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation, and he is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly the Association for Investment Management and Research (“AIMR”)) and a member of the Investment Management Association of Indianapolis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Mr. Ayers is a Co-Portfolio Manager responsible for researching and selecting each Fund’s investments, determining overall allocation among style categories, implementing the SMI Managed Volatility Fund’s hedging strategy, and trading, subject to the ultimate decision-making authority of the Senior Portfolio Manager. In addition to his duties at the advisor, Mr. Ayers is a co-founder of Omnium Investment Company, LLC. At Omnium, he also conducts analytical and quantitative research, and risk management. Mr. Ayers helped develop the advisor’s risk management procedures and a proprietary daily risk management reporting system. Prior to co-founding Omnium, Mr. Ayers was an Investment Analyst at Oxford Group, Ltd., where he was responsible for performing manager searches and due diligence on various mutual fund portfolio managers specializing in large capitalized growth and value securities, small capitalized growth and value securities, international capitalized securities, and fixed income securities. Prior to that Mr. Ayers was a Senior Investment Representative for Charles Schwab, where he assisted high net-worth clients with developing and trading complex option strategies, hedging concentrated portfolios, constructing diversified investment portfolios, risk management, and making individual stock and mutual fund recommendations. Mr. Ayers graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Finance in 1996, and he is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
