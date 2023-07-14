Home
Trending ETFs

SMGSX (Mutual Fund)

SMGSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Asset Allocation Trust Market Growth Strategy Fund

SMGSX | Fund

$11.36

$152 M

1.11%

$0.13

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$152 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.83%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SMGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Asset Allocation Trust Market Growth Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    347800
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Smigiel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate capital appreciation while maintaining broad equity and fixed income market participation. The Fund predominantly invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI equity funds, bond and money market funds, real estate funds and multi-asset funds. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies. The multi-asset funds consist of funds that seek to achieve their investment goals by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. A multi-asset fund may also adjust its allocation among asset classes over short periods of time, and therefore it may provide the Fund with a dynamic investment component. Although a multi-asset fund could consist of equity securities, bonds or real estate securities, it may also provide exposure to additional asset classes, such as commodities.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges:

Underlying SEI Fund Type

 Investment Range(Percentage of the Fund's Assets)

U.S. Equity Funds

  

10-85

%

Multi-Asset Investment Funds

  

0-60

%

Investment Grade Bond & Money Market Funds

  

0-50

%

Non-Investment Grade Bond Funds

  

0-35

%

International Equity Funds

  

0-35

%

Real Estate Funds

  

0-20

%
SMGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -8.3% 18.1% 65.81%
1 Yr -4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 95.26%
3 Yr -4.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 94.69%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 80.15%
10 Yr 0.2%* -6.1% 9.0% 51.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -34.7% 92.4% 90.78%
2021 0.0% -6.1% 19.5% 82.50%
2020 1.6% -7.5% 11.8% 73.34%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 47.49%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.0% 37.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -11.9% 18.1% 65.40%
1 Yr -4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 94.87%
3 Yr -4.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 94.71%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 84.58%
10 Yr 0.2%* -6.1% 11.0% 85.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -34.7% 92.4% 90.78%
2021 0.0% -6.1% 19.5% 82.50%
2020 1.6% -7.5% 11.8% 73.34%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 47.49%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.2% 70.06%

NAV & Total Return History

SMGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMGSX Category Low Category High SMGSX % Rank
Net Assets 152 M 658 K 207 B 78.99%
Number of Holdings 14 2 15351 85.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M 660 K 48.5 B 70.03%
Weighting of Top 10 88.66% 8.4% 105.0% 18.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Multi-Asset Accumulation Y (SIMT) 19.76%
  2. SEI International Equity Y (SIT) 15.19%
  3. SEI Core Fixed Income Y (SIMT) 13.71%
  4. SEI Large Cap Y (SIMT) 8.15%
  5. SEI Multi-Asset Inflation Mgd Y (SIMT) 7.85%
  6. SEI Dynamic Asset Allocation Y (SIMT) 5.99%
  7. SEI Emerging Markets Debt Y (SIT) 5.00%
  8. SEI High Yield Bond Y (SIMT) 4.99%
  9. SEI Emerging Markets Equity Y (SIT) 4.09%
  10. SEI Multi-Asset Income Y (SIMT) 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMGSX % Rank
Stocks 		48.65% 0.00% 99.40% 85.69%
Bonds 		42.22% 0.00% 116.75% 13.49%
Cash 		5.60% -16.75% 81.51% 28.07%
Other 		3.12% -2.51% 25.19% 12.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.35% 0.00% 23.84% 74.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 27.92% 51.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMGSX % Rank
Technology 		17.43% 0.00% 44.21% 65.03%
Healthcare 		14.34% 0.00% 29.35% 36.89%
Financial Services 		14.06% 0.00% 38.77% 61.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.83% 0.00% 19.36% 34.29%
Industrials 		10.38% 0.00% 24.37% 44.81%
Consumer Defense 		8.90% 0.00% 19.93% 15.57%
Energy 		6.97% 0.00% 85.65% 23.22%
Communication Services 		6.26% 0.00% 23.67% 69.95%
Basic Materials 		5.64% 0.00% 33.35% 13.66%
Real Estate 		2.66% 0.00% 65.01% 68.03%
Utilities 		2.53% 0.00% 99.55% 64.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMGSX % Rank
US 		28.70% -1.65% 98.67% 93.87%
Non US 		19.95% 0.00% 37.06% 11.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMGSX % Rank
Government 		52.14% 0.00% 97.26% 5.86%
Corporate 		19.98% 0.00% 98.21% 83.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.38% 0.14% 100.00% 32.02%
Securitized 		11.16% 0.00% 92.13% 69.07%
Derivative 		0.25% 0.00% 31.93% 25.48%
Municipal 		0.08% 0.00% 24.80% 54.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMGSX % Rank
US 		30.37% 0.00% 62.18% 45.23%
Non US 		11.85% 0.00% 84.73% 4.22%

SMGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 17.63% 48.61%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.83% 26.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 77.49%

Sales Fees

SMGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.83% 0.00% 343.00% 0.88%

SMGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMGSX Category Low Category High SMGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 8.35% 58.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMGSX Category Low Category High SMGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.25% -2.34% 19.41% 4.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

SMGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Smigiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.

Ryan Schneck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Ryan Schneck has served as Portfolio Manager for SEI Investments Management Corporation since 2006. Prior to joining SIMC, Mr. Schneck was part of the global fixed-income research team at Standard & Poor's responsible for credit and default research.

Bryan Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2016

5.84

5.8%

Bryan Hoffman is SEI’s head of Strategic Asset Allocation, the team within the Portfolio Strategies Group responsible for constructing long-term policy portfolios that span the risk/return spectrum for both institutional and retail clients across the globe. He also conducts asset-class and strategy research, participates in SEI’s active asset-allocation program, and authors white papers. Prior to his current role, Bryan led SEI’s process for creating and maintaining capital-market assumptions and asset-class simulations. Bryan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, with majors in finance and economics as well as a supplementary major in philosophy. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

