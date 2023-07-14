Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a medium capitalization company if it has a market capitalization (stock market worth), at the time of investment, between $1 billion and the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap ® Index, which was $58.4 billion as of February 28, 2022. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of small-capitalization and large-capitalization companies.

Most of the assets of the Fund are invested in U.S. common stocks that Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC (“SIMG”) believes have clear indicators of future earnings growth, or that demonstrate other potential for growth of capital. The Fund may invest in other securities, including U.S. dollar denominated foreign stock traded on U.S. exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In selecting companies for the Fund, SIMG primarily employs fundamental research with a focus on earnings growth. SIMG will sell a security when appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark index, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors, including the Information Technology sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Information Technology sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.