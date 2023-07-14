Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$969 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.9%
Expense Ratio 2.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SMFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|51.56%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|46.51%
|3 Yr
|14.4%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|71.09%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|46.90%
|10 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|44.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|72.87%
|2021
|8.7%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|83.59%
|2020
|-7.8%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|36.22%
|2019
|2.7%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|23.73%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|66.06%
|Period
|SMFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|53.91%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|51.54%
|3 Yr
|14.4%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|65.12%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|46.02%
|10 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|75.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|72.09%
|2021
|8.7%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|83.59%
|2020
|-7.8%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|36.22%
|2019
|2.7%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|24.58%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|81.65%
|SMFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMFPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|969 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|24.62%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|1
|175
|35.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|573 M
|0
|5.88 B
|32.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.87%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|40.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMFPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.53%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|76.61%
|Cash
|2.48%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|20.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|27.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|17.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|16.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|22.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMFPX % Rank
|Energy
|92.58%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|63.71%
|Utilities
|5.49%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|33.06%
|Technology
|1.30%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|7.26%
|Industrials
|0.63%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|15.32%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|16.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.52%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|20.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|15.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|20.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|21.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|52.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMFPX % Rank
|US
|78.00%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|73.39%
|Non US
|19.53%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|29.03%
|SMFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.26%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|26.61%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|33.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|SMFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|33.33%
|SMFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|248.00%
|97.54%
|SMFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMFPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|77.86%
|SMFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SMFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMFPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.26%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|85.95%
|SMFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2013
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2013
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2012
9.7
9.7%
Frank T. Gardner III, CFA (Ted Gardner) serves as Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Salient in early 2011, Mr. Gardner was a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for RDG Capital from 2010 to 2011. Prior to RDG, Mr. Gardner was a Portfolio Manager for Telemus Capital Partners from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining Telemus, he was an MLP research analyst for Raymond James Equity Research from 2004 to 2007. During his tenure at Raymond James, he followed 35 public MLPs and initiated coverage on 22 MLPs in the midstream, maritime, coal and refining industries. He was also actively involved in due diligence related to Raymond James’ investment banking transactions. Prior to joining Raymond James, Mr. Gardner was a financial advisor at UBS Financial Services. Mr. Gardner earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He is also a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2012
9.7
9.7%
President, Salient MLP Complex Houston Gregory A. Reid is a partner and president of Salient’s MLP Complex. Prior to joining Salient, Greg was a founder and CEO of RDG Capital, LLC, a Houston-based asset management firm specializing in MLP investments. RDG was acquired by Salient in 2011. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of Merrill Lynch. Greg began his career in the financial services industry with Goldman Sachs. Greg earned an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and later graduated from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management with an MBA. Greg is a member of the Austin Chapter of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and is very active in his community through his involvement in various charitable organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Director of Research, MLP Complex Houston Parag Sanghani is the director of research at Salient in the firm’s MLP complex. Parag has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Salient in 2011, he served as the senior MLP analyst at Telemus from 2008 to 2009. Parag previously held a senior research associate position at Raymond James where he published detailed research reports on the energy industry and followed 17 companies within the oil service and coal sectors. Parag graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and earned a master’s in finance from London Business School. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Society of Houston. Parag Sanghani has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. CFA Institute marks are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
