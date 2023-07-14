Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$969 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SMFPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Salient Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 08, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    2431816
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank (Ted) Gardner

Fund Description

SMFPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -13.5% 29.4% 51.56%
1 Yr 12.9% -9.7% 32.0% 46.51%
3 Yr 14.4%* -4.1% 128.8% 71.09%
5 Yr -0.2%* -11.2% 33.1% 46.90%
10 Yr -4.3%* -13.0% 11.2% 44.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 12.3% -11.1% 56.2% 72.87%
2021 8.7% -6.1% 24.6% 83.59%
2020 -7.8% -24.8% 46.7% 36.22%
2019 2.7% -4.4% 5.2% 23.73%
2018 -4.9% -7.3% -1.8% 66.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -11.6% 30.4% 53.91%
1 Yr 12.9% -9.7% 48.8% 51.54%
3 Yr 14.4%* -8.0% 128.8% 65.12%
5 Yr -0.2%* -11.2% 34.1% 46.02%
10 Yr -4.3%* -13.0% 14.6% 75.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 12.3% -11.1% 56.2% 72.09%
2021 8.7% -6.1% 24.6% 83.59%
2020 -7.8% -24.8% 46.7% 36.22%
2019 2.7% -12.8% 5.2% 24.58%
2018 -4.9% -7.3% -1.8% 81.65%

NAV & Total Return History

SMFPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMFPX Category Low Category High SMFPX % Rank
Net Assets 969 M 22 M 6.32 B 24.62%
Number of Holdings 45 1 175 35.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 573 M 0 5.88 B 32.80%
Weighting of Top 10 62.87% 39.8% 110.0% 40.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Energy Transfer LP 9.12%
  2. Targa Resources Corp 8.43%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc 8.28%
  4. Pembina Pipeline Corp 6.81%
  5. Equitrans Midstream Corp 6.46%
  6. Enbridge Inc 6.08%
  7. Enterprise Products Partners LP 6.05%
  8. MPLX LP Partnership Units 5.35%
  9. Inter Pipeline Ltd 4.86%
  10. Williams Companies Inc 4.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMFPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.53% 53.33% 133.88% 76.61%
Cash 		2.48% -58.21% 13.09% 20.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 27.42%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 17.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 16.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 22.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMFPX % Rank
Energy 		92.58% 29.76% 100.00% 63.71%
Utilities 		5.49% 0.00% 48.96% 33.06%
Technology 		1.30% 0.00% 19.24% 7.26%
Industrials 		0.63% 0.00% 10.08% 15.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 16.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 14.52%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 20.16%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 15.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 20.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 21.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.62% 52.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMFPX % Rank
US 		78.00% 48.92% 130.59% 73.39%
Non US 		19.53% 0.00% 37.36% 29.03%

SMFPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.26% 0.35% 8.56% 26.61%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.35% 1.38% 33.85%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

SMFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 33.33%

Trading Fees

SMFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 248.00% 97.54%

SMFPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMFPX Category Low Category High SMFPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 77.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMFPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMFPX Category Low Category High SMFPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -6.38% 9.57% 85.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMFPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMFPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank (Ted) Gardner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2012

9.7

9.7%

Frank T. Gardner III, CFA (Ted Gardner) serves as Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Salient in early 2011, Mr. Gardner was a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for RDG Capital from 2010 to 2011. Prior to RDG, Mr. Gardner was a Portfolio Manager for Telemus Capital Partners from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining Telemus, he was an MLP research analyst for Raymond James Equity Research from 2004 to 2007. During his tenure at Raymond James, he followed 35 public MLPs and initiated coverage on 22 MLPs in the midstream, maritime, coal and refining industries. He was also actively involved in due diligence related to Raymond James’ investment banking transactions. Prior to joining Raymond James, Mr. Gardner was a financial advisor at UBS Financial Services. Mr. Gardner earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Gregory Reid

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2012

9.7

9.7%

President, Salient MLP Complex Houston Gregory A. Reid is a partner and president of Salient’s MLP Complex. Prior to joining Salient, Greg was a founder and CEO of RDG Capital, LLC, a Houston-based asset management firm specializing in MLP investments. RDG was acquired by Salient in 2011. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of Merrill Lynch. Greg began his career in the financial services industry with Goldman Sachs. Greg earned an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and later graduated from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management with an MBA. Greg is a member of the Austin Chapter of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and is very active in his community through his involvement in various charitable organizations.

Parag Sanghani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Director of Research, MLP Complex Houston Parag Sanghani is the director of research at Salient in the firm’s MLP complex. Parag has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Salient in 2011, he served as the senior MLP analyst at Telemus from 2008 to 2009. Parag previously held a senior research associate position at Raymond James where he published detailed research reports on the energy industry and followed 17 companies within the oil service and coal sectors. Parag graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and earned a master’s in finance from London Business School. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Society of Houston. Parag Sanghani has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. CFA Institute marks are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

