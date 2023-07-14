Home
American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
SMFCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.58 -0.08 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (STMGX) Primary Retirement (SFMIX) C (SMFCX) Inst (SMFYX) A (SMFAX) Retirement (SFMRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund

SMFCX | Fund

$23.58

$552 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$552 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SMFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Feb 24, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Thornton

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a medium capitalization company if it has a market capitalization (stock market worth), at the time of investment, between $1 billion and the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap® Index, which was $58.4 billion as of February 28, 2022. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of small-capitalization and large-capitalization companies.
Most of the assets of the Fund are invested in U.S. common stocks that Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC (“SIMG”) believes have clear indicators of future earnings growth, or that demonstrate other potential for growth of capital. The Fund may invest in other securities, including U.S. dollar denominated foreign stock traded on U.S. exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In selecting companies for the Fund, SIMG primarily employs fundamental research with a focus on earnings growth. SIMG will sell a security when appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies.
Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark index, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors, including the Information Technology sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Information Technology sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

SMFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -26.9% 59.5% 34.34%
1 Yr 14.0% -43.3% 860.3% 51.77%
3 Yr 0.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 36.04%
5 Yr 2.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 33.40%
10 Yr 3.9%* -18.3% 13.6% 34.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 54.27%
2021 1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 36.63%
2020 11.0% -17.6% 195.3% 25.62%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 50.49%
2018 -1.7% -13.6% 24.1% 21.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -53.4% 55.3% 32.39%
1 Yr 14.0% -60.3% 860.3% 48.76%
3 Yr 0.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 36.36%
5 Yr 2.0%* -27.6% 82.5% 37.15%
10 Yr 3.9%* -17.1% 15.4% 59.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 54.27%
2021 1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 36.63%
2020 11.0% -17.6% 195.3% 25.62%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 50.49%
2018 -1.7% -13.6% 24.1% 43.79%

NAV & Total Return History

SMFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMFCX Category Low Category High SMFCX % Rank
Net Assets 552 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 62.50%
Number of Holdings 96 20 3702 25.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M 360 K 10.9 B 68.31%
Weighting of Top 10 19.50% 5.5% 92.1% 82.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. U.S. Government Money Market S 3.63%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMFCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 23.99% 100.52% 15.67%
Cash 		0.31% -0.52% 26.94% 79.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 35.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 38.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 30.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 33.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMFCX % Rank
Technology 		34.88% 0.04% 62.17% 31.16%
Healthcare 		20.02% 0.00% 43.77% 29.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.96% 0.00% 57.41% 62.32%
Industrials 		9.33% 0.00% 38.23% 85.56%
Communication Services 		7.43% 0.00% 18.33% 9.33%
Financial Services 		6.65% 0.00% 43.01% 48.94%
Consumer Defense 		3.97% 0.00% 16.40% 18.31%
Energy 		3.74% 0.00% 62.10% 24.47%
Real Estate 		1.03% 0.00% 19.28% 72.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 48.24%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 81.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMFCX % Rank
US 		94.52% 23.38% 100.52% 44.54%
Non US 		5.17% 0.00% 35.22% 32.92%

SMFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.02% 19.28% 9.12%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 71.78%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 95.96%

Sales Fees

SMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 37.10%

Trading Fees

SMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 250.31% 30.59%

SMFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMFCX Category Low Category High SMFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 37.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMFCX Category Low Category High SMFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.61% -2.24% 2.75% 95.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Thornton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2006

16.34

16.3%

John Thornton is a Portfolio Manager for Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, John worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for portfolio management and research and analysis on the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund. Previously, John served as an analyst on AIM's technology funds. Prior to joining AIM in 2000, John worked for El Paso Corporation as project manager in its engineering department responsible for coordinating energy infrastructure design and construction projects. John earned his bachelor's degree in engineering with honors from Vanderbilt University in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 2000. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and his Series 6, 7, and 63. John's primary sector responsibilities include Energy and Information Technology.

Ryan Crane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2006

16.34

16.3%

Ryan Crane is the Chief Investment Officer of Stephens Investment Management Group ("SIMG"). He also serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager for SIMG's Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Core Growth and Small-Mid Cap Select Growth Strategies as well as two sub-advised mutual funds, the American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fund and the American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Ryan had been at AIM Capital Management since 1994, where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund and the team leader for the small/mid-cap gro

Samuel Chase

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

11.18

11.2%

Sam Chase is a Portfolio Manager with Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Sam worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for research and analysis of small capitalization securities on AIM's Small Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining AIM, Sam worked for Wachovia Capital Associates where he focused on middle market growth capital investments. Before joining Wachovia Capital, Sam was employed by Wachovia Securities as an Analyst in the firm's investment banking division. Sam earned his bachelor's degree in history at Washington and Lee University in 1999 and his M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University in 2004. Sam holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and his Series 7, 63, and 65. Sam's primary sector responsibilities include Consumer Discretionary and Financials.

Kelly Ranucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

11.18

11.2%

Kelly Ranucci is a Portfolio Manager with Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Kelly worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for research and analysis of small and mid-capitalization securities on AIM's Small Cap Growth Fund and AIM Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Kelly joined AIM in 1994. Kelly earned a B.B.A from Texas A&M University in 1993 and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the University of Houston where she graduated with honors and served as Senior Portfolio Manager for the student-managed investment portfolio in 2002. Kelly holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and her Series 6, 7, and 63. Kelly's primary sector responsibility is Health Care.

John Keller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

John Keller is an Equity Analyst for Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in September 2013, John worked for Stephens Inc. as a Senior Research Analyst responsible for sell-side coverage of the Oilfield Services sector. Prior to joining Stephens Inc. in 2009, John was at Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C. where he spent five years as an Associate covering the Oilfield Services sector. John earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound in 2000 and his M.B.A. from Tulane University in 2005. He holds the Series 7, 63, 66, 86, and 87 licenses. John's primary sector responsibility is Industrials.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

