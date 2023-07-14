Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.3%
1 yr return
15.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$552 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|29.73%
|1 Yr
|15.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|42.05%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|30.31%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|27.93%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|29.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|50.00%
|2021
|2.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|32.78%
|2020
|11.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|23.15%
|2019
|6.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|42.88%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|15.68%
|Period
|SMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|27.79%
|1 Yr
|15.3%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|39.22%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|30.61%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|31.03%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|49.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|50.00%
|2021
|2.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|32.78%
|2020
|11.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|23.15%
|2019
|6.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|42.88%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|36.86%
|SMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|552 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|63.20%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|20
|3702
|26.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|113 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|69.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.50%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|83.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.69%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|16.37%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|80.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|86.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|86.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|86.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|86.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMFAX % Rank
|Technology
|34.88%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|31.87%
|Healthcare
|20.02%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|30.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.96%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|63.03%
|Industrials
|9.33%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|86.27%
|Communication Services
|7.43%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|10.04%
|Financial Services
|6.65%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|49.65%
|Consumer Defense
|3.97%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|19.01%
|Energy
|3.74%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|25.18%
|Real Estate
|1.03%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|72.89%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|90.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|96.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMFAX % Rank
|US
|94.52%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|45.25%
|Non US
|5.17%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|33.80%
|SMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|43.29%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|74.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|96.89%
|SMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|41.18%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|32.75%
|SMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|88.20%
|SMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.74%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|62.32%
|SMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2006
16.34
16.3%
John Thornton is a Portfolio Manager for Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, John worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for portfolio management and research and analysis on the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund. Previously, John served as an analyst on AIM's technology funds. Prior to joining AIM in 2000, John worked for El Paso Corporation as project manager in its engineering department responsible for coordinating energy infrastructure design and construction projects. John earned his bachelor's degree in engineering with honors from Vanderbilt University in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 2000. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and his Series 6, 7, and 63. John's primary sector responsibilities include Energy and Information Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Ryan Crane is the Chief Investment Officer of Stephens Investment Management Group ("SIMG"). He also serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager for SIMG's Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Core Growth and Small-Mid Cap Select Growth Strategies as well as two sub-advised mutual funds, the American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fund and the American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Ryan had been at AIM Capital Management since 1994, where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund and the team leader for the small/mid-cap gro
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Kelly Ranucci is a Portfolio Manager with Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Kelly worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for research and analysis of small and mid-capitalization securities on AIM's Small Cap Growth Fund and AIM Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Kelly joined AIM in 1994. Kelly earned a B.B.A from Texas A&M University in 1993 and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the University of Houston where she graduated with honors and served as Senior Portfolio Manager for the student-managed investment portfolio in 2002. Kelly holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and her Series 6, 7, and 63. Kelly's primary sector responsibility is Health Care.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Sam Chase is a Portfolio Manager with Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Sam worked for AIM Capital Management, Inc., and was responsible for research and analysis of small capitalization securities on AIM's Small Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining AIM, Sam worked for Wachovia Capital Associates where he focused on middle market growth capital investments. Before joining Wachovia Capital, Sam was employed by Wachovia Securities as an Analyst in the firm's investment banking division. Sam earned his bachelor's degree in history at Washington and Lee University in 1999 and his M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University in 2004. Sam holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and his Series 7, 63, and 65. Sam's primary sector responsibilities include Consumer Discretionary and Financials.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
John Keller is an Equity Analyst for Stephens Investment Management Group. Prior to joining SIMG in September 2013, John worked for Stephens Inc. as a Senior Research Analyst responsible for sell-side coverage of the Oilfield Services sector. Prior to joining Stephens Inc. in 2009, John was at Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C. where he spent five years as an Associate covering the Oilfield Services sector. John earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound in 2000 and his M.B.A. from Tulane University in 2005. He holds the Series 7, 63, 66, 86, and 87 licenses. John's primary sector responsibility is Industrials.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...