Mr. Bernum is an Investor with Smith Capital Investors, LLC, and has served as portfolio manager of the Funds since 2019. Prior to his association with Smith Capital Investors, Mr. Bernum was an Executive Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management from 2017 to 2018. Before that, Mr. Bernum was at Janus Capital Group from 2004 to 2017 holding various positions including Assistant Portfolio Manager and the Co-Head of Global Fixed Income Trading. Mr. Bernum holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Colorado State University.