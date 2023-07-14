Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
-7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$9.23 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.5%
Expense Ratio 2.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 33.93%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund normally invests principally in equity securities and will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of small or middle capitalization companies (commonly referred to collectively as “smid” companies). Small or middle capitalization companies are generally defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Russell 2500™ Index or the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 2500™ Index was between $32 million and $38.9 billion and the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. The Fund may invest in common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), other investment companies, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in domestically traded U.S. common stocks and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies, including ADRs. The Fund uses a multi-style approach, meaning that it not only invests across different capitalization levels but may target both value- and growth-oriented companies.
The portfolio managers look for companies experiencing above-average revenue and profit growth as well as out-of-favor stocks that may be depressed due to what the portfolio managers believe to be temporary economic circumstances. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio managers perform fundamental analysis to examine valuation and growth characteristics of a particular issuer.
The portfolio managers may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the factors that induced the portfolio managers to buy the stock have changed, the company faces earnings growth risk or has issued substantial new debt, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|SMDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|93.23%
|1 Yr
|-7.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|96.00%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|88.60%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|54.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SMDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.0%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|85.28%
|2021
|3.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|65.63%
|2020
|2.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|64.88%
|2019
|6.6%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|9.86%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|22.58%
|SMDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMDQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.23 M
|481 K
|145 B
|94.01%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|1
|2445
|86.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.65 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|92.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.53%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|19.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMDQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.91%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|72.39%
|Cash
|3.10%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|25.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|84.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|82.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|84.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|83.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMDQX % Rank
|Technology
|21.97%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|11.72%
|Financial Services
|15.92%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|23.69%
|Industrials
|15.58%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|55.86%
|Healthcare
|12.41%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|26.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.91%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|64.34%
|Energy
|7.59%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|20.70%
|Real Estate
|4.90%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|69.83%
|Utilities
|4.33%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|41.15%
|Basic Materials
|3.52%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|81.30%
|Communication Services
|2.87%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|43.39%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|99.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMDQX % Rank
|US
|85.05%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|90.80%
|Non US
|11.86%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|5.72%
|SMDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.06%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|8.12%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.95%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|59.66%
|SMDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|90.70%
|SMDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.93%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|38.24%
|SMDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMDQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|89.08%
|SMDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SMDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMDQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.17%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|98.25%
|SMDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.627
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Lee D. Houser, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2006 and has investment experience since 1999. Lee is an associate portfolio manager for Sterling’s Fundamental Equity Mid Cap Value and Fundamental Equity Small Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked for ICM Asset Management as a senior research analyst. Previous work experience includes analyst positions at Redchip Research, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and also as a software engineer with Bell Atlantic Corp. Lee received his B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from James Madison University, where he was a summa cum laude graduate, and his M.B.A. from Duke University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
James L. Curtis, CFA®, Director, first worked at Sterling Capital Management from 1999 to 2001 and rejoined the firm in 2020. He has investment experience since 1996 and serves as an equity analyst on the fundamental equity team. Prior to rejoining Sterling, Jim was a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at Putnam Investments, worked on the Raptor Global Fund at Tudor Investment Corporation and most recently founded and served as managing principal of Staghorn Capital Management acting as portfolio manager of a global long-short hedge fund. Jim received his B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and his M.B.A. in Finance from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
