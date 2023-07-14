Home
Trending ETFs

SMDPX (Mutual Fund)

SMDPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

-6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$9.23 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.93%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SMDPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital SMID Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lee Houser

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund normally invests principally in equity securities and will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of small or middle capitalization companies (commonly referred to collectively as “smid” companies). Small or middle capitalization companies are generally defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Russell 2500™ Index or the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 2500™ Index was between $32 million and $38.9 billion and the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. The Fund may invest in common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), other investment companies, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in domestically traded U.S. common stocks and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies, including ADRs. The Fund uses a multi-style approach, meaning that it not only invests across different capitalization levels but may target both value- and growth-oriented companies.

The portfolio managers look for companies experiencing above-average revenue and profit growth as well as out-of-favor stocks that may be depressed due to what the portfolio managers believe to be temporary economic circumstances. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio managers perform fundamental analysis to examine valuation and growth characteristics of a particular issuer.

The portfolio managers may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the factors that induced the portfolio managers to buy the stock have changed, the company faces earnings growth risk or has issued substantial new debt, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

SMDPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -23.7% 31.6% 92.98%
1 Yr -6.7% -41.1% 28.9% 95.75%
3 Yr 0.7%* -20.8% 20.7% 84.20%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 41.21%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -52.6% 20.1% 84.52%
2021 4.3% -25.0% 15.1% 61.24%
2020 2.6% -2.9% 196.6% 57.37%
2019 6.8% -2.6% 8.3% 7.04%
2018 -2.4% -11.1% 0.0% 20.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -27.0% 31.6% 83.21%
1 Yr -6.7% -41.1% 48.6% 92.02%
3 Yr 0.7%* -20.8% 20.7% 84.39%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 52.62%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -52.6% 20.1% 84.52%
2021 4.3% -25.0% 15.1% 61.24%
2020 2.6% -2.9% 196.6% 57.37%
2019 6.8% -2.6% 8.3% 7.04%
2018 -2.4% -11.1% 0.0% 39.00%

NAV & Total Return History

SMDPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMDPX Category Low Category High SMDPX % Rank
Net Assets 9.23 M 481 K 145 B 93.77%
Number of Holdings 37 1 2445 86.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.65 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 92.04%
Weighting of Top 10 39.53% 2.9% 100.0% 19.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TransUnion 4.92%
  2. Fiserv Inc 4.82%
  3. Waste Connections Inc 4.78%
  4. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp 4.40%
  5. Amdocs Ltd 4.31%
  6. NextEra Energy Partners LP 4.19%
  7. Morningstar Inc 4.16%
  8. FMC Corp 4.13%
  9. Centene Corp 4.08%
  10. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.91% 0.00% 100.57% 72.14%
Cash 		3.10% -2.51% 100.00% 25.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 10.95%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 9.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 9.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 10.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDPX % Rank
Technology 		21.97% 0.00% 40.65% 11.47%
Financial Services 		15.92% 0.00% 46.10% 23.44%
Industrials 		15.58% 0.00% 45.89% 55.61%
Healthcare 		12.41% 0.00% 47.15% 25.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.91% 2.49% 46.48% 64.09%
Energy 		7.59% 0.00% 58.13% 20.45%
Real Estate 		4.90% 0.00% 25.82% 69.58%
Utilities 		4.33% 0.00% 18.97% 40.90%
Basic Materials 		3.52% 0.00% 26.18% 81.05%
Communication Services 		2.87% 0.00% 30.98% 43.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 96.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDPX % Rank
US 		85.05% 0.00% 100.04% 90.55%
Non US 		11.86% 0.00% 27.19% 5.47%

SMDPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.03% 33.98% 30.20%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 50.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.79%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.30% 56.30%

Sales Fees

SMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 4.17%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.93% 0.00% 321.00% 37.96%

SMDPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMDPX Category Low Category High SMDPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 36.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMDPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMDPX Category Low Category High SMDPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -2.06% 3.38% 87.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMDPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMDPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lee Houser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Lee D. Houser, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2006 and has investment experience since 1999. Lee is an associate portfolio manager for Sterling’s Fundamental Equity Mid Cap Value and Fundamental Equity Small Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked for ICM Asset Management as a senior research analyst. Previous work experience includes analyst positions at Redchip Research, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and also as a software engineer with Bell Atlantic Corp. Lee received his B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from James Madison University, where he was a summa cum laude graduate, and his M.B.A. from Duke University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

James Curtis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

James L. Curtis, CFA®, Director, first worked at Sterling Capital Management from 1999 to 2001 and rejoined the firm in 2020. He has investment experience since 1996 and serves as an equity analyst on the fundamental equity team. Prior to rejoining Sterling, Jim was a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at Putnam Investments, worked on the Raptor Global Fund at Tudor Investment Corporation and most recently founded and served as managing principal of Staghorn Capital Management acting as portfolio manager of a global long-short hedge fund. Jim received his B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and his M.B.A. in Finance from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

