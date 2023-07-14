To pursue its investment objective, the Fund normally invests principally in equity securities and will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of small or middle capitalization companies (commonly referred to collectively as “smid” companies). Small or middle capitalization companies are generally defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Russell 2500™ Index or the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 2500™ Index was between $32 million and $38.9 billion and the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. The Fund may invest in common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), other investment companies, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in domestically traded U.S. common stocks and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies, including ADRs. The Fund uses a multi-style approach, meaning that it not only invests across different capitalization levels but may target both value- and growth-oriented companies.

The portfolio managers look for companies experiencing above-average revenue and profit growth as well as out-of-favor stocks that may be depressed due to what the portfolio managers believe to be temporary economic circumstances. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio managers perform fundamental analysis to examine valuation and growth characteristics of a particular issuer.

The portfolio managers may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the factors that induced the portfolio managers to buy the stock have changed, the company faces earnings growth risk or has issued substantial new debt, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.