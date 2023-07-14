Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.5%
1 yr return
3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$30.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
95.3%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 223.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase, in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in domestic and foreign (i) equity securities of all market capitalizations, (ii) fixed-income securities of any credit quality, (iii) commodities (e.g., gold), (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (iv) cash or cash equivalents. The foreign securities held by the underlying ETFs may include those in emerging markets. While the percentage invested in each asset class will change over time, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities and fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds) and any maturity duration.
Luken Investment Analytics, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, uses the Smart Diversification® strategy, which is based on a proprietary quantitative model that uses trend analysis with a risk-management overlay to analyze each of the portfolio’s fixed income, equities, cash or cash equivalent, and commodities or REIT, asset classes in the portfolio. The model uses trend, strength, and risk indicators to determine the weighting of each asset class held in the portfolio. The Adviser ranks each investment type (asset class) using a proprietary system which considers medium to long-term price trends ranging from a few weeks (short-term) to several months (long-term). If equity markets are trending upward for the applicable period, assets are allocated into equity investments according to the proprietary model’s rules; and if equities are trending downward, the assets are primarily invested in fixed income securities, cash or alternatives as dictated by
the applicable model. These decisions are made by pre-set rules. Proprietary indicators are used for strength and risk and may affect the portfolio’s asset class weightings.
The sub-adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon the sub-adviser’s proprietary indicators. A consequence of the Sub-adviser’s strategy, under certain market conditions, is high turnover. During protracted economic downturns, the sub-adviser may utilize defensive positioning, by increasing portfolio allocations to cash, fixed-income ETFs and alternative/specialty ETFs. Alternative or specialty ETFs are selected to provide positive returns and diversification. These may include ETFs linked to commodities, gold and managed futures. A consequence of the Sub-adviser’s strategy, under certain market conditions, is high turnover. The Sub-adviser sees active trading as necessary to address market disturbances, volatility and the like.
|Period
|SMDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-24.4%
|26.5%
|7.87%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-12.5%
|45.8%
|14.23%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-1.9%
|15.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|1.3%
|15.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.6%
|14.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SMDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|1.31%
|2021
|5.2%
|-1.3%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2020
|6.7%
|-25.7%
|1.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-17.0%
|209.2%
|N/A
|SMDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.4 M
|3.53 M
|107 B
|88.78%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|2709
|95.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.4 M
|-15.2 M
|21.5 B
|77.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|95.33%
|10.0%
|100.0%
|4.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMDFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.10%
|-12.12%
|97.61%
|0.20%
|Cash
|3.87%
|-160.17%
|127.83%
|89.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|13.85%
|75.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|213.06%
|78.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|70.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-15.70%
|175.29%
|93.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMDFX % Rank
|Technology
|26.61%
|0.00%
|40.06%
|1.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.69%
|0.00%
|78.61%
|33.20%
|Communication Services
|10.67%
|0.00%
|33.88%
|8.50%
|Financial Services
|9.74%
|0.00%
|46.60%
|83.40%
|Healthcare
|8.19%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|74.70%
|Consumer Defense
|7.72%
|0.00%
|32.51%
|74.70%
|Industrials
|7.49%
|0.14%
|33.43%
|89.88%
|Utilities
|5.80%
|0.00%
|37.12%
|30.57%
|Basic Materials
|5.00%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|94.13%
|Energy
|2.93%
|0.00%
|33.63%
|95.34%
|Real Estate
|2.15%
|0.00%
|83.81%
|18.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMDFX % Rank
|US
|64.30%
|-8.41%
|92.07%
|0.20%
|Non US
|31.80%
|-3.71%
|60.41%
|94.66%
|SMDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.15%
|3.14%
|9.36%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|23.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|SMDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SMDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|223.00%
|0.00%
|427.00%
|97.16%
|SMDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.88%
|0.00%
|6.13%
|3.35%
|SMDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SMDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-2.24%
|7.33%
|97.06%
|SMDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Gregory L. Luken serves as President of Luken Investment Analytics, LLC since May 2013. Gregory started in the securities industry in 1988 and began developing math-based solutions for his clients in the early 1990’s. Luken founded and ran a Broker/Dealer, two RIAs and was a founding shareholder in a firm providing software to institutional trading desks for non-standardized derivative securities. He has authored Retire With Confidence, Your Toolbox For Financial Independence, and has been published in Financial Advisor and Wealth Management Magazine
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|29.77
|6.5
|8.75
