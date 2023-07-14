Home
Smart Diversification Fund

mutual fund
SMDFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.11 -0.08 -0.66%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (SMDFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Smart Diversification Fund

SMDFX | Fund

$12.11

$30.4 M

1.88%

$0.23

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$30.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 223.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SMDFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Smart Diversification Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Monteagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Luken

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase, in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in domestic and foreign (i) equity securities of all market capitalizations, (ii) fixed-income securities of any credit quality, (iii) commodities (e.g., gold), (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (iv) cash or cash equivalents. The foreign securities held by the underlying ETFs may include those in emerging markets.  While the percentage invested in each asset class will change over time, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities and fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds) and any maturity duration.

Luken Investment Analytics, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, uses the Smart Diversification® strategy, which is based on a proprietary quantitative model that uses trend analysis with a risk-management overlay to analyze each of the portfolio’s fixed income, equities, cash or cash equivalent, and commodities or REIT, asset classes in the portfolio. The model uses trend, strength, and risk indicators to determine the weighting of each asset class held in the portfolio. The Adviser ranks each investment type (asset class) using a proprietary system which considers medium to long-term price trends ranging from a few weeks (short-term) to several months (long-term). If equity markets are trending upward for the applicable period, assets are allocated into equity investments according to the proprietary model’s rules; and if equities are trending downward, the assets are primarily invested in fixed income securities, cash or alternatives as dictated by

the applicable model. These decisions are made by pre-set rules. Proprietary indicators are used for strength and risk and may affect the portfolio’s asset class weightings.

The sub-adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon the sub-adviser’s proprietary indicators. A consequence of the Sub-adviser’s strategy, under certain market conditions, is high turnover. During protracted economic downturns, the sub-adviser may utilize defensive positioning, by increasing portfolio allocations to cash, fixed-income ETFs and alternative/specialty ETFs. Alternative or specialty ETFs are selected to provide positive returns and diversification. These may include ETFs linked to commodities, gold and managed futures. A consequence of the Sub-adviser’s strategy, under certain market conditions, is high turnover. The Sub-adviser sees active trading as necessary to address market disturbances, volatility and the like.

SMDFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -24.4% 26.5% 7.87%
1 Yr 3.3% -12.5% 45.8% 14.23%
3 Yr 1.9%* -1.9% 15.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 1.3% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.6% 14.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -21.0% 24.5% 1.31%
2021 5.2% -1.3% 27.8% N/A
2020 6.7% -25.7% 1.5% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A
2018 N/A -17.0% 209.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -24.4% 26.5% 7.66%
1 Yr 3.3% -16.9% 45.8% 11.41%
3 Yr 1.9%* -3.0% 15.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.9% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.6% 14.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -21.0% 24.5% 1.31%
2021 5.2% -1.3% 27.8% N/A
2020 6.7% -25.7% 1.5% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 23.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.5% 216.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SMDFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMDFX Category Low Category High SMDFX % Rank
Net Assets 30.4 M 3.53 M 107 B 88.78%
Number of Holdings 12 2 2709 95.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.4 M -15.2 M 21.5 B 77.67%
Weighting of Top 10 95.33% 10.0% 100.0% 4.35%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.10% -12.12% 97.61% 0.20%
Cash 		3.87% -160.17% 127.83% 89.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 13.85% 75.30%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 213.06% 78.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 70.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -15.70% 175.29% 93.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDFX % Rank
Technology 		26.61% 0.00% 40.06% 1.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.69% 0.00% 78.61% 33.20%
Communication Services 		10.67% 0.00% 33.88% 8.50%
Financial Services 		9.74% 0.00% 46.60% 83.40%
Healthcare 		8.19% 0.00% 30.30% 74.70%
Consumer Defense 		7.72% 0.00% 32.51% 74.70%
Industrials 		7.49% 0.14% 33.43% 89.88%
Utilities 		5.80% 0.00% 37.12% 30.57%
Basic Materials 		5.00% 0.00% 60.23% 94.13%
Energy 		2.93% 0.00% 33.63% 95.34%
Real Estate 		2.15% 0.00% 83.81% 18.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDFX % Rank
US 		64.30% -8.41% 92.07% 0.20%
Non US 		31.80% -3.71% 60.41% 94.66%

SMDFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.15% 3.14% 9.36%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.90% 23.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

SMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 223.00% 0.00% 427.00% 97.16%

SMDFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMDFX Category Low Category High SMDFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 6.13% 3.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMDFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMDFX Category Low Category High SMDFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -2.24% 7.33% 97.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMDFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SMDFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Luken

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2019

2.74

2.7%

Gregory L. Luken serves as President of Luken Investment Analytics, LLC since May 2013. Gregory started in the securities industry in 1988 and began developing math-based solutions for his clients in the early 1990’s. Luken founded and ran a Broker/Dealer, two RIAs and was a founding shareholder in a firm providing software to institutional trading desks for non-standardized derivative securities. He has authored Retire With Confidence, Your Toolbox For Financial Independence, and has been published in Financial Advisor and Wealth Management Magazine

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 29.77 6.5 8.75

