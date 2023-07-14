Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
SMCYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.16 -0.2 -1.03%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (SBVAX) Primary C (SBVLX) Inst (SMCYX) Inst (LCBIX)
SMCYX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.16 -0.2 -1.03%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (SBVAX) Primary C (SBVLX) Inst (SMCYX) Inst (LCBIX)
SMCYX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.16 -0.2 -1.03%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (SBVAX) Primary C (SBVLX) Inst (SMCYX) Inst (LCBIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund

SMCYX | Fund

$19.16

$129 M

0.49%

$0.09

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund

SMCYX | Fund

$19.16

$129 M

0.49%

$0.09

1.04%

SMCYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Lund

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in common stocks and other equity securities of small capitalization U.S. companies or in other investments with similar economic characteristics. Small capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalizations at the time of investment do not exceed (i) $3 billion or (ii) the highest month-end market capitalization value of any stock in the Russell 2000 Index (the “Index”) for the previous 12 months, whichever is greater. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund still will be considered to be securities of small capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The size of companies in the Index changes with the market conditions and the composition of the Index. Equity securities in which the fund may invest include common stocks, preferred securities, convertible securities, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in shares of companies with larger market capitalizations. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of investment) in foreign securities.
Read More

SMCYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -10.6% 21.3% 32.69%
1 Yr 3.2% -16.4% 28.1% 64.73%
3 Yr 12.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 45.77%
5 Yr -2.9%* -24.6% 42.3% 63.35%
10 Yr -2.4%* -21.2% 23.2% 80.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -36.7% 212.9% 67.69%
2021 12.1% -38.4% 60.6% 35.67%
2020 -1.9% -9.3% 66.8% 87.10%
2019 5.1% -5.9% 7.6% 27.71%
2018 -6.9% -12.3% -1.2% 84.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -12.9% 21.3% 32.04%
1 Yr 3.2% -16.4% 46.4% 60.73%
3 Yr 12.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 44.16%
5 Yr -2.9%* -19.1% 42.3% 72.93%
10 Yr -2.4%* -10.1% 23.2% 88.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -36.7% 212.9% 67.69%
2021 12.1% -38.4% 60.6% 35.67%
2020 -1.9% -7.6% 66.8% 87.10%
2019 5.1% -5.9% 7.6% 27.71%
2018 -6.9% -12.3% -1.2% 91.54%

NAV & Total Return History

SMCYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMCYX Category Low Category High SMCYX % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 75.75%
Number of Holdings 81 10 1551 70.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 76.14%
Weighting of Top 10 20.13% 4.8% 95.7% 47.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Black Hills Corp 2.63%
  2. Murphy USA Inc 2.38%
  3. Bank OZK 2.23%
  4. Century Communities Inc 2.22%
  5. SMART Global Holdings Inc 2.15%
  6. Kite Realty Group Trust 2.11%
  7. K12 Inc 2.08%
  8. Physicians Realty Trust 2.06%
  9. Western Alliance Bancorp 2.05%
  10. International Seaways Inc 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMCYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.88% 14.38% 100.16% 59.65%
Other 		1.37% -0.88% 5.25% 1.30%
Cash 		0.75% -52.43% 47.85% 70.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 78.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 77.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 77.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMCYX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.68% 0.00% 35.71% 48.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.25% 0.00% 51.62% 29.76%
Industrials 		14.20% 0.65% 48.61% 80.96%
Real Estate 		12.57% 0.00% 44.41% 13.57%
Energy 		8.46% 0.00% 29.42% 44.42%
Technology 		6.94% 0.00% 34.03% 78.99%
Basic Materials 		5.84% 0.00% 67.30% 42.01%
Healthcare 		5.00% 0.00% 25.76% 62.14%
Utilities 		4.60% 0.00% 13.86% 24.73%
Communication Services 		2.47% 0.00% 24.90% 53.39%
Consumer Defense 		2.00% 0.00% 13.22% 83.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMCYX % Rank
US 		97.25% 11.42% 100.16% 19.09%
Non US 		0.63% 0.00% 78.53% 87.42%

SMCYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.05% 37.36% 63.97%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 45.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

SMCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 7.00% 252.00% 54.07%

SMCYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMCYX Category Low Category High SMCYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.49% 0.00% 7.65% 82.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMCYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMCYX Category Low Category High SMCYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -1.43% 4.13% 26.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMCYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMCYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Lund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Brian Lund, CFA, manages the ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy. He has 18 years of investment industry experience. Brian joined ClearBridge, LLC (f/k/a Legg Mason Capital Management, LLC) in 2004. Previously, he worked for Morningstar Inc. as an Equity Analyst covering autos, gaming, lodging, and leisure firms, and as a Mutual Fund Analyst. Brian was also a Writer/Analyst at the Motley Fool, an online investment service. Brian earned a BA in Greek and Latin from the University of Minnesota and an MA in Latin from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the CFA designation in 2005.

Albert Grosman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

• Industry since 1993 • Firm since 2007 • Columbia Business School — MBA • Emory University — BBA in Business Administration • Long Trail Investment Management - Equity Analyst • Phinity Capital - Equity Analyst • Cyllenius Capital Management (BlackRock Inc.) - Equity Analyst • Fidelity Management & Research - Portfolio Manager

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×