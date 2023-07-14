Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SMCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|32.69%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|64.73%
|3 Yr
|12.2%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|45.77%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|63.35%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|80.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|67.69%
|2021
|12.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|35.67%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|87.10%
|2019
|5.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|27.71%
|2018
|-6.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|84.83%
|Period
|SMCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|32.04%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|60.73%
|3 Yr
|12.2%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|44.16%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|72.93%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|88.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|67.69%
|2021
|12.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|35.67%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|87.10%
|2019
|5.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|27.71%
|2018
|-6.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|91.54%
|SMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|75.75%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|10
|1551
|70.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|76.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.13%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|47.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMCYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.88%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|59.65%
|Other
|1.37%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|1.30%
|Cash
|0.75%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|70.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|78.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|77.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|77.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMCYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.68%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|48.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.25%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|29.76%
|Industrials
|14.20%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|80.96%
|Real Estate
|12.57%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|13.57%
|Energy
|8.46%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|44.42%
|Technology
|6.94%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|78.99%
|Basic Materials
|5.84%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|42.01%
|Healthcare
|5.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|62.14%
|Utilities
|4.60%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|24.73%
|Communication Services
|2.47%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|53.39%
|Consumer Defense
|2.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|83.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMCYX % Rank
|US
|97.25%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|19.09%
|Non US
|0.63%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|87.42%
|SMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|63.97%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|SMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|54.07%
|SMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.49%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|82.66%
|SMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|26.32%
|SMCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brian Lund, CFA, manages the ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy. He has 18 years of investment industry experience. Brian joined ClearBridge, LLC (f/k/a Legg Mason Capital Management, LLC) in 2004. Previously, he worked for Morningstar Inc. as an Equity Analyst covering autos, gaming, lodging, and leisure firms, and as a Mutual Fund Analyst. Brian was also a Writer/Analyst at the Motley Fool, an online investment service. Brian earned a BA in Greek and Latin from the University of Minnesota and an MA in Latin from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the CFA designation in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
• Industry since 1993 • Firm since 2007 • Columbia Business School — MBA • Emory University — BBA in Business Administration • Long Trail Investment Management - Equity Analyst • Phinity Capital - Equity Analyst • Cyllenius Capital Management (BlackRock Inc.) - Equity Analyst • Fidelity Management & Research - Portfolio Manager
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...