Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
SMBYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.33 -0.28 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SBMAX) Primary C (SBMLX) Inst (SMBYX) No Load (SMCPX) Inst (LSIRX) Retirement (LMREX)
SMBYX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.33 -0.28 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SBMAX) Primary C (SBMLX) Inst (SMBYX) No Load (SMCPX) Inst (LSIRX) Retirement (LMREX)
SMBYX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.33 -0.28 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SBMAX) Primary C (SBMLX) Inst (SMBYX) No Load (SMCPX) Inst (LSIRX) Retirement (LMREX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund

SMBYX | Fund

$38.33

$2.21 B

0.18%

$0.07

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$2.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund

SMBYX | Fund

$38.33

$2.21 B

0.18%

$0.07

0.84%

SMBYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Angerame

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities, or other investments with similar economic characteristics, of medium capitalization companies. Medium capitalization companies are defined as those companies whose market capitalization values are in the range of the market capitalization values of the constituents of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Index, as determined from time to time. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund still will be considered to be securities of medium capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of companies other than medium capitalization companies. The fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers.
Read More

SMBYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -23.7% 31.6% 59.15%
1 Yr 5.0% -41.1% 28.9% 65.75%
3 Yr 2.4%* -20.8% 20.7% 74.35%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 46.98%
10 Yr 2.4%* -10.0% 11.3% 31.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -52.6% 20.1% 88.83%
2021 7.5% -25.0% 15.1% 34.37%
2020 3.0% -2.9% 196.6% 46.65%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 8.3% 45.92%
2018 -3.4% -11.1% 0.0% 37.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -27.0% 31.6% 52.63%
1 Yr 5.0% -41.1% 48.6% 56.11%
3 Yr 2.4%* -20.8% 20.7% 74.34%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 56.10%
10 Yr 2.4%* -9.0% 12.9% 68.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -52.6% 20.1% 88.83%
2021 7.5% -25.0% 15.1% 34.37%
2020 3.0% -2.9% 196.6% 46.65%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 8.3% 45.92%
2018 -3.4% -11.1% 0.0% 61.00%

NAV & Total Return History

SMBYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMBYX Category Low Category High SMBYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.21 B 481 K 145 B 15.46%
Number of Holdings 72 1 2445 58.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 627 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 11.94%
Weighting of Top 10 25.47% 2.9% 100.0% 38.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.30%
  2. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 3.06%
  3. Regal Rexnord Corp 2.78%
  4. Performance Food Group Co 2.59%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 2.49%
  6. Carvana Co Class A 2.46%
  7. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 2.41%
  8. Casey's General Stores Inc 2.40%
  9. Splunk Inc 2.40%
  10. Aptiv PLC 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMBYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 0.00% 100.57% 67.66%
Cash 		2.75% -2.51% 100.00% 30.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 11.69%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 10.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 10.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 10.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMBYX % Rank
Technology 		20.90% 0.00% 40.65% 15.21%
Industrials 		17.57% 0.00% 45.89% 36.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.24% 2.49% 46.48% 21.45%
Healthcare 		10.61% 0.00% 47.15% 43.64%
Financial Services 		10.11% 0.00% 46.10% 87.28%
Real Estate 		5.61% 0.00% 25.82% 66.08%
Basic Materials 		5.42% 0.00% 26.18% 49.63%
Consumer Defense 		4.20% 0.00% 32.18% 42.89%
Utilities 		4.13% 0.00% 18.97% 44.64%
Energy 		3.39% 0.00% 58.13% 73.57%
Communication Services 		2.82% 0.00% 30.98% 45.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMBYX % Rank
US 		93.85% 0.00% 100.04% 66.67%
Non US 		3.40% 0.00% 27.19% 30.60%

SMBYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.03% 33.98% 64.47%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 53.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SMBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 321.00% 32.29%

SMBYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMBYX Category Low Category High SMBYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.18% 0.00% 3.08% 36.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMBYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMBYX Category Low Category High SMBYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -2.06% 3.38% 65.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMBYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMBYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Angerame

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2005

17.07

17.1%

Brian co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He joined a predecessor organization in 2000 as an equity research analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, and has 26 years of investment industry experience. Previously, Brian was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager of the Prudential Real Estate Securities Fund at Prudential Investment Management. He earned his BA in Government from Dartmouth College and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Matthew Lilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Matthew is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, and SMID Cap Growth portfolios. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2010 and has 15 years of investment industry experience. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, Matthew served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge supporting ClearBridge Small Cap and Mid Cap products. Prior to joining ClearBridge, he was a Private Equity and M&A Advisory Associate at MTS Health Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Matthew received an MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a BA in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/lilling-matthew.html#sthash.WfULaucA.dpuf

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×