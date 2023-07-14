Home
SMAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1211116
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Montie Weisenberger

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Growth Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small companies. The Fund will primarily seek to purchase securities believed to have attractive growth and appreciation potential. For purposes of this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the

range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $32 million and $14 billion as of December 31, 2021), as determined at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants and, to a lesser extent, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently. To a limited extent, the Fund may loan its portfolio securities through a securities lending agent.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to a Sub-Adviser are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.

The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.

Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.

Read More

SMAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -21.9% 50.1% 75.59%
1 Yr 12.5% -72.8% 36.6% 42.02%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 28.13%
5 Yr -4.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 57.41%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 67.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -82.1% 547.9% 11.77%
2021 -5.1% -69.3% 196.9% 56.38%
2020 7.1% -28.2% 32.1% 71.86%
2019 4.1% -3.2% 9.3% 69.80%
2018 -3.8% -14.5% 20.4% 54.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -24.8% 50.1% 74.41%
1 Yr 12.5% -72.8% 36.6% 41.18%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 28.13%
5 Yr -4.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 65.68%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 66.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -82.1% 547.9% 11.77%
2021 -5.1% -69.3% 196.9% 56.55%
2020 7.1% -28.2% 32.1% 71.86%
2019 4.1% -3.2% 9.3% 69.80%
2018 -3.8% -14.5% 20.4% 67.05%

NAV & Total Return History

SMAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMAYX Category Low Category High SMAYX % Rank
Net Assets 354 M 183 K 28 B 60.20%
Number of Holdings 432 6 1336 5.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.6 M 59 K 2.7 B 80.10%
Weighting of Top 10 9.49% 5.9% 100.0% 97.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.44%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future June 21 1.53%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future June 21 1.53%
  4. ExlService Holdings Inc 0.88%
  5. Merit Medical Systems Inc 0.88%
  6. Immunomedics Inc 0.87%
  7. Mimecast Ltd 0.85%
  8. Crocs Inc 0.83%
  9. Echo Global Logistics Inc 0.82%
  10. Quidel Corp 0.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMAYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.57% 77.52% 101.30% 47.83%
Cash 		2.43% -1.30% 22.49% 46.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 78.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 81.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 79.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 77.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMAYX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.14% 0.00% 47.90% 73.91%
Technology 		19.01% 2.91% 75.51% 83.61%
Industrials 		17.02% 0.00% 36.64% 52.51%
Energy 		11.49% 0.00% 55.49% 3.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.45% 0.00% 40.68% 82.27%
Financial Services 		7.99% 0.00% 42.95% 33.28%
Basic Materials 		5.16% 0.00% 10.30% 10.70%
Real Estate 		4.72% 0.00% 15.31% 20.40%
Consumer Defense 		3.14% 0.00% 13.56% 64.72%
Communication Services 		1.82% 0.00% 15.31% 58.36%
Utilities 		1.06% 0.00% 5.57% 13.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMAYX % Rank
US 		95.31% 67.06% 99.56% 34.45%
Non US 		2.26% 0.00% 26.08% 66.56%

SMAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.05% 27.56% 70.51%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 20.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.40% 98.10%

Sales Fees

SMAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 97.50%

SMAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMAYX Category Low Category High SMAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 80.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMAYX Category Low Category High SMAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -4.08% 1.10% 12.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Montie Weisenberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2014

7.44

7.4%

Montie Weisenberger is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. Montie is a Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US Small Cap Growth investment strategy, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, he was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Traditional Small-to-Mid Cap Growth strategy and was a senior member of the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team since 2001. Previously, Montie was a research analyst at Adams, Harkness & Hill, now Canaccord|Genuity, an emerging growth investment bank located in Boston, MA. He also spent more than five years as a finance and strategic management consultant, most recently as a manager with KPMG, LLP. Montie brings 26 years of combined investment management and financial analysis experience to EAM Investors. He holds an MBA and an MHA from Georgia State University and a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College.

Chad Meade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2014

7.44

7.4%

Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

Brian Schaub

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2014

7.44

7.4%

Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2015

6.88

6.9%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Travis Prentice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Travis Prentice is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. In addition, he is Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US and Global strategies, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, Travis was a Partner, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for their Micro and Ultra Micro Cap investment strategies and a senior role in the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team. He has 24 years of institutional investment experience specializing in small and micro cap equities. He holds an MBA from San Diego State University and a BA in Economics and a BA in Psychology from the University of Arizona.

John Riddle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

John R. Riddle, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer of 361 Capital and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research and quantitative analysis. Mr. Riddle is an equity owner in 361 Capital. Previously, Mr. Riddle was a majority owner, one of the founding principals and a Managing Member of BRC Investment Management LLC, which was acquired by 361 Capital on October 31, 2016. At BRC Investment Management LLC, Mr. Riddle served as the Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer from its inception in May of 2005 until its acquisition by 361 Capital. Mr. Riddle has over 36 years of investment management experience and previously held the positions of President and Chief Investment Officer at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.; Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer with Capital West Asset Management LLC; Director of Research and Portfolio Management with US West, Inc.; Portfolio Manager with GTE Investment Management, Inc.; and Senior Financial Analyst with GTE, Inc. Mr. Riddle received an MBA from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Hawaii. Mr. Riddle holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the Denver Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

