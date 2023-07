Prior to joining M.D. Sass in 2004, Mr. Sass was CEO and Co-Founder of Insound, LLC, a diversified niche media and marketing firm founded in 1999. Previously, he was Manager of Finance at Elektra Entertainment Group and held positions at Bear Stearns and Deloitte and Touche. B.A., Economics from the University of Michigan and M.B.A. from New York University. CFA charterholder. Mr. Sass has 15 years of investment experience.