Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common and preferred stocks) of small companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). For purposes of this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $23.71 million and $10.38 billion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the
composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund may also invest in securities of large capitalization companies.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Each Sub-Adviser, in managing its portion of the Fund's assets, generally applies a growth-oriented, a value-oriented or a blended approach to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from sell-side analysts and relative valuation, while value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as earnings, capital structure and/or return on invested capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|SLPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|87.10%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|81.39%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|91.16%
|5 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|92.15%
|10 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|82.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|73.64%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|86.16%
|2020
|2.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|70.11%
|2019
|3.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|80.00%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|88.47%
|Period
|SLPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|81.49%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|74.11%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|91.04%
|5 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|93.79%
|10 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|91.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|73.64%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|86.16%
|2020
|2.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|70.11%
|2019
|3.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|80.00%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|92.25%
|SLPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|233 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|64.71%
|Number of Holdings
|871
|2
|2519
|13.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.1 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|75.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.18%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|75.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.94%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|71.38%
|Cash
|3.06%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|27.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|86.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|84.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|85.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|85.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.96%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|28.40%
|Industrials
|16.67%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|53.57%
|Technology
|13.41%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|59.18%
|Healthcare
|12.73%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|53.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.69%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|57.99%
|Energy
|8.47%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|12.07%
|Real Estate
|6.49%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|60.20%
|Consumer Defense
|6.13%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|12.93%
|Basic Materials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|50.00%
|Utilities
|1.85%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|68.54%
|Communication Services
|1.83%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|71.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPAX % Rank
|US
|94.55%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|66.33%
|Non US
|2.39%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|34.51%
|SLPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|79.01%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|14.29%
|SLPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SLPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|90.88%
|SLPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.48%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|15.13%
|SLPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SLPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.98%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|13.41%
|SLPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.726
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2014
7.44
7.4%
Montie Weisenberger is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. Montie is a Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US Small Cap Growth investment strategy, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, he was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Traditional Small-to-Mid Cap Growth strategy and was a senior member of the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team since 2001. Previously, Montie was a research analyst at Adams, Harkness & Hill, now Canaccord|Genuity, an emerging growth investment bank located in Boston, MA. He also spent more than five years as a finance and strategic management consultant, most recently as a manager with KPMG, LLP. Montie brings 26 years of combined investment management and financial analysis experience to EAM Investors. He holds an MBA and an MHA from Georgia State University and a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Matt is one of the original investment team members since Axiom’s inception covering the technology, financials, paper, steel and chemical sectors in Europe. Matt was formerly an Associate at Columbus Circle Investors, a unit of PIMCO Advisors LP, where he worked as a generalist research analyst for the International Fund. Prior to that, Matt was a Research Associate at investment boutique R.L. Renck & Company where he covered U.S. small-capitalization stocks. Matt has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a B.S. degree summa cum laude in Finance with a concentration in Asian Studies from Saint John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Mr. David Kim, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Axiom. Prior to joining Axiom, Mr. Kim was a Research Analyst for small and micro-capitalization companies at Pinnacle Associates LTD. Mr. Kim is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Mr. Kim holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University, with a double major in Finance and International Business. Mr. Kim also attended Georgetown's Corporate Business Program at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Kristin Ceglar, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director, joined Los Angeles Capital in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Harvard University. As a member of the Portfolio Management group, Kristin assists with all aspects of the portfolio management process including parameter testing, performance attribution, implementation, and monitoring client guidelines and security holdings. Previously, Kristin worked with LA Capital's Portfolio Operations group where she assisted in account reconciliation, trade affirmation, performance measurement and client report preparation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
