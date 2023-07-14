Home
SEI Institutional Investments Trust Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
SLPAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.83 -0.07 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (SLPAX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$233 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SLPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Jun 14, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    18470572
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josef Lakonishok

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common and preferred stocks) of small companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). For purposes of this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $23.71 million and $10.38 billion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the

composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund may also invest in securities of large capitalization companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Each Sub-Adviser, in managing its portion of the Fund's assets, generally applies a growth-oriented, a value-oriented or a blended approach to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from sell-side analysts and relative valuation, while value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as earnings, capital structure and/or return on invested capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

Read More

SLPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -14.5% 140.9% 87.10%
1 Yr 1.0% -34.7% 196.6% 81.39%
3 Yr -2.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 91.16%
5 Yr -9.5%* -23.8% 9.2% 92.15%
10 Yr -3.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 82.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -59.3% 118.2% 73.64%
2021 -2.9% -17.3% 18.6% 86.16%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.11%
2019 3.8% -17.9% 8.4% 80.00%
2018 -6.8% -20.0% 0.2% 88.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -17.6% 140.9% 81.49%
1 Yr 1.0% -34.7% 196.6% 74.11%
3 Yr -2.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 91.04%
5 Yr -9.5%* -23.8% 10.7% 93.79%
10 Yr -3.2%* -9.1% 15.3% 91.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -59.3% 118.2% 73.64%
2021 -2.9% -17.3% 18.6% 86.16%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.11%
2019 3.8% -17.9% 8.4% 80.00%
2018 -6.8% -19.9% 0.2% 92.25%

NAV & Total Return History

SLPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLPAX Category Low Category High SLPAX % Rank
Net Assets 233 M 1.48 M 120 B 64.71%
Number of Holdings 871 2 2519 13.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.1 M 213 K 4.6 B 75.59%
Weighting of Top 10 9.18% 2.8% 101.7% 75.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.89%
  2. AMN Healthcare Services Inc 0.91%
  3. TopBuild Corp 0.87%
  4. Palomar Holdings Inc 0.84%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 0.82%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 0.82%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 0.82%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 0.82%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 0.82%
  10. Avalara Inc 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLPAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.94% 25.32% 100.32% 71.38%
Cash 		3.06% -79.10% 74.68% 27.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 86.53%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 84.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 85.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 85.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLPAX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.96% 0.00% 35.52% 28.40%
Industrials 		16.67% 2.46% 37.42% 53.57%
Technology 		13.41% 0.00% 54.70% 59.18%
Healthcare 		12.73% 0.00% 26.53% 53.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.69% 0.99% 47.79% 57.99%
Energy 		8.47% 0.00% 37.72% 12.07%
Real Estate 		6.49% 0.00% 29.43% 60.20%
Consumer Defense 		6.13% 0.00% 18.87% 12.93%
Basic Materials 		4.76% 0.00% 18.66% 50.00%
Utilities 		1.85% 0.00% 18.58% 68.54%
Communication Services 		1.83% 0.00% 14.85% 71.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLPAX % Rank
US 		94.55% 24.89% 100.00% 66.33%
Non US 		2.39% 0.00% 36.31% 34.51%

SLPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 13.16% 79.01%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 38.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.45% 14.29%

Sales Fees

SLPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 90.88%

SLPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLPAX Category Low Category High SLPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 38.20% 15.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLPAX Category Low Category High SLPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.98% -2.40% 2.49% 13.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SLPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Montie Weisenberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2014

7.44

7.4%

Montie Weisenberger is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. Montie is a Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US Small Cap Growth investment strategy, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, he was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Traditional Small-to-Mid Cap Growth strategy and was a senior member of the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team since 2001. Previously, Montie was a research analyst at Adams, Harkness & Hill, now Canaccord|Genuity, an emerging growth investment bank located in Boston, MA. He also spent more than five years as a finance and strategic management consultant, most recently as a manager with KPMG, LLP. Montie brings 26 years of combined investment management and financial analysis experience to EAM Investors. He holds an MBA and an MHA from Georgia State University and a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Matthew Franco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Matt is one of the original investment team members since Axiom’s inception covering the technology, financials, paper, steel and chemical sectors in Europe. Matt was formerly an Associate at Columbus Circle Investors, a unit of PIMCO Advisors LP, where he worked as a generalist research analyst for the International Fund. Prior to that, Matt was a Research Associate at investment boutique R.L. Renck & Company where he covered U.S. small-capitalization stocks. Matt has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a B.S. degree summa cum laude in Finance with a concentration in Asian Studies from Saint John's University.

David Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Mr. David Kim, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Axiom. Prior to joining Axiom, Mr. Kim was a Research Analyst for small and micro-capitalization companies at Pinnacle Associates LTD. Mr. Kim is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Mr. Kim holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University, with a double major in Finance and International Business. Mr. Kim also attended Georgetown's Corporate Business Program at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Daniel Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2020

2.17

2.2%

As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.

Kristin Ceglar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Kristin Ceglar, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director, joined Los Angeles Capital in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Harvard University. As a member of the Portfolio Management group, Kristin assists with all aspects of the portfolio management process including parameter testing, performance attribution, implementation, and monitoring client guidelines and security holdings. Previously, Kristin worked with LA Capital's Portfolio Operations group where she assisted in account reconciliation, trade affirmation, performance measurement and client report preparation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

