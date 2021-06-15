The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in senior secured floating rate investments and in investments that are the economic equivalent of senior secured floating rate loans, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). These economically equivalent investments may include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following items: (i) senior secured floating rate bank loans or debt; and (ii) fixed-rate loans or debt, such as corporate bonds, convertible notes, collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, structured products and U.S. government debt securities, with respect to which the Fund has entered into derivative instruments that have the effect of converting the fixed-rate interest payments into floating-rate interest payments. Senior debt is debt that takes priority over other unsecured or otherwise more “junior” debt owed by an issuer. Senior debt is frequently issued in the form of senior notes or referred to as senior loans. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund may also purchase, without limitation, participations or assignments in senior floating rate loans. Debt instruments include convertible or preferred securities that produce income.

The portfolio managers may consider many factors in purchasing and selling investments for the Fund, such as a fundamental analysis of the issuer, the credit quality of the issuer and collateral for the investment, capital structure, leverage, operating results for the issuer and the business outlook for the issuer, industry or broader economy.

The Fund’s investments may have any credit quality without limitation, including investments rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Under normal circumstances, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio consists of leveraged loans rated below investment grade or unrated.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities including but not limited to, preferred securities, convertible securities, mezzanine investments, and second lien loans.

The Fund’s portfolio securities may have any duration or maturity.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Investments in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars are limited to a maximum of 20% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund may also invest in companies whose financial condition is uncertain, where the borrower has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, or that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks or other equity securities.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.

The Fund may sell securities and other instruments short provided that not more than 15% of its net assets are held as collateral for those transactions.