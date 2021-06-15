Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TCW Senior Loan ETF

mutual fund
SLNZ
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
SLNZ (Mutual Fund)

TCW Senior Loan ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
SLNZ (Mutual Fund)

TCW Senior Loan ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

TCW Senior Loan ETF

SLNZ | Fund

-

-

-

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

TCW Senior Loan ETF

SLNZ | Fund

-

-

-

0.65%

SLNZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Senior Loan ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW Family of Investment Companies
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in senior secured floating rate investments and in investments that are the economic equivalent of senior secured floating rate loans, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). These economically equivalent investments may include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following items: (i) senior secured floating rate bank loans or debt; and (ii) fixed-rate loans or debt, such as corporate bonds, convertible notes, collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, structured products and U.S. government debt securities, with respect to which the Fund has entered into derivative instruments that have the effect of converting the fixed-rate interest payments into floating-rate interest payments. Senior debt is debt that takes priority over other unsecured or otherwise more “junior” debt owed by an issuer. Senior debt is frequently issued in the form of senior notes or referred to as senior loans. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund may also purchase, without limitation, participations or assignments in senior floating rate loans. Debt instruments include convertible or preferred securities that produce income.

The portfolio managers may consider many factors in purchasing and selling investments for the Fund, such as a fundamental analysis of the issuer, the credit quality of the issuer and collateral for the investment, capital structure, leverage, operating results for the issuer and the business outlook for the issuer, industry or broader economy.

The Fund’s investments may have any credit quality without limitation, including investments rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Under normal circumstances, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio consists of leveraged loans rated below investment grade or unrated.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities including but not limited to, preferred securities, convertible securities, mezzanine investments, and second lien loans.

The Fund’s portfolio securities may have any duration or maturity.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Investments in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars are limited to a maximum of 20% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund may also invest in companies whose financial condition is uncertain, where the borrower has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, or that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks or other equity securities.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.

The Fund may sell securities and other instruments short provided that not more than 15% of its net assets are held as collateral for those transactions.

Read More

SLNZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SLNZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLNZ Category Low Category High SLNZ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLNZ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SLNZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SLNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SLNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLNZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLNZ Category Low Category High SLNZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLNZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLNZ Category Low Category High SLNZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLNZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SLNZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×