Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sirios Long/Short Fund

SLHIX | Fund

$11.48

$28.9 M

2.40%

$0.28

2.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$28.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 127.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sirios Long/Short Fund

SLHIX | Fund

$11.48

$28.9 M

2.40%

$0.28

2.49%

SLHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sirios Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sirios
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Brennan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in equity securities and equity-related instruments, including derivatives. In managing the Fund, the Adviser takes long positions in companies that exhibit earnings growth potential combined with attractive valuation and short positions in sector and index hedges, puts (single name and indices), and securities of companies with deteriorating fundamentals and/or valuation. The Adviser intends to focus a significant portion of the Fund’s investments in medium to large capitalization growth companies, but the Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size. Generally, small capitalization companies will have an equity market capitalization up to $1billion, mid-capitalization companies will typically have an equity market capitalization between $1billion and $10billion, and large capitalization companies will typically have an equity market capitalization more than $10billion. The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s net equity exposure between 0% and 90%. Net equity exposure is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions (including with respect to swaps, the notional short position). The Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross equity exposure will generally be below 160%. Gross equity exposure is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market. The Fund is not managed to track the geographic or industry composition of any index, and is not expected to correlate with any index.

The Fund will primarily obtain its short exposure through the use of one or more swaps. The Fund may also sell securities short and/or use derivative instruments, such as options (including listed and over-the-counter options), forwards and swaps or combinations of such derivative instruments, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the Fund. Subject to the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, there is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in derivative instruments.

The Fund’s short exposure may create leverage in the Fund which may amplify changes in the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy.

The Fund’s portfolio of equity securities may include, without limitation, common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts, pooled investment vehicles, including other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities and

other debt instruments, including, without limitation, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, bank loan participations, government securities and money market instruments. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund’s investments may include securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. In addition to any encumbered cash proceeds held from short selling, the Fund will typically maintain a cash or cash equivalent position, generally in the range of 0%-40% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund expects to maintain significant short exposure to equity securities and equity-related instruments, including the derivative instruments described below and shares of ETFs. Although the Fund intends to maintain an overall net long position in its portfolio investments under normal market conditions, during periods of stress and deteriorating fundamentals, the Adviser may increase the Fund’s short exposure to a level approaching or exceeding the value of the Fund’s overall long position, exclusive of the Fund’s cash and cash equivalent positions. In such instances where the Fund maintains a net short exposure in its portfolio investments, the Fund will maintain sufficient asset coverage for its short exposure.

SLHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -14.1% 30.8% 18.99%
1 Yr 10.1% -16.2% 40.2% 17.88%
3 Yr 4.2%* -21.9% 28.6% 29.88%
5 Yr 2.2%* -14.3% 15.6% 24.50%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -54.0% 17.4% 53.45%
2021 3.4% -22.5% 24.1% 44.64%
2020 0.4% -19.4% 24.1% 58.64%
2019 3.6% -5.5% 12.9% 14.38%
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -33.0% 30.8% 17.32%
1 Yr 10.1% -52.8% 40.2% 17.32%
3 Yr 4.2%* -21.5% 28.6% 31.48%
5 Yr 2.2%* -14.1% 16.7% 27.21%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -54.0% 17.4% 53.45%
2021 3.4% -22.5% 24.1% 44.64%
2020 0.4% -19.4% 24.1% 58.64%
2019 3.6% -5.5% 12.9% 14.38%
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SLHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLHIX Category Low Category High SLHIX % Rank
Net Assets 28.9 M 818 K 5.18 B 79.33%
Number of Holdings 118 3 2670 42.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.2 M -175 M 1.1 B 55.56%
Weighting of Top 10 56.60% 1.5% 100.0% 31.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Treasury Obligations Csh Mgt Ins 16.88%
  2. S&P Global Inc 9.56%
  3. IHS Markit Ltd 8.01%
  4. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%
  5. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%
  6. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%
  7. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%
  8. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%
  9. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%
  10. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 7.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLHIX % Rank
Stocks 		81.76% -2.90% 119.13% 22.09%
Cash 		19.75% -67.46% 106.99% 70.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 77.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 75.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 75.58%
Other 		-1.51% -35.22% 39.56% 92.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLHIX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.44% 0.00% 83.83% 10.00%
Healthcare 		18.38% 0.00% 100.00% 23.33%
Industrials 		17.77% 0.00% 31.93% 7.33%
Technology 		16.22% 0.00% 43.24% 66.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.24% 0.00% 88.83% 29.33%
Communication Services 		4.12% 0.00% 32.32% 78.00%
Energy 		3.76% 0.00% 32.57% 54.00%
Consumer Defense 		2.87% 0.00% 33.38% 82.00%
Basic Materials 		0.20% 0.00% 28.58% 89.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 94.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 95.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLHIX % Rank
US 		75.24% -24.26% 116.70% 22.81%
Non US 		6.52% -43.01% 95.82% 34.50%

SLHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.49% 0.44% 13.51% 33.14%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 2.50% 70.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

SLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 127.00% 0.00% 479.00% 51.06%

SLHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLHIX Category Low Category High SLHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 9.34% 8.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLHIX Category Low Category High SLHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% -3.33% 2.16% 41.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SLHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Brennan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2018

4.08

4.1%

John F. Brennan, Jr. Mr. Brennan co-founded Sirios in July 1999 and currently serves as Managing Director. Prior to co-founding Sirios, Mr. Brennan was a senior vice president of MFS Investment Management where he served as portfolio manager and member of the MFS Advisory Board and MFS Equity Management Group. In addition, he completed the Manufacturing Management Program at General Electric from 1981 through 1983. Mr. Brennan received an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 1985 and a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Rhode Island College of Engineering in 1981.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

