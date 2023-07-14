Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in equity securities and equity-related instruments, including derivatives. In managing the Fund, the Adviser takes long positions in companies that exhibit earnings growth potential combined with attractive valuation and short positions in sector and index hedges, puts (single name and indices), and securities of companies with deteriorating fundamentals and/or valuation. The Adviser intends to focus a significant portion of the Fund’s investments in medium to large capitalization growth companies, but the Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size. Generally, small capitalization companies will have an equity market capitalization up to $1billion, mid-capitalization companies will typically have an equity market capitalization between $1billion and $10billion, and large capitalization companies will typically have an equity market capitalization more than $10billion. The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s net equity exposure between 0% and 90%. Net equity exposure is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions (including with respect to swaps, the notional short position). The Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross equity exposure will generally be below 160%. Gross equity exposure is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market. The Fund is not managed to track the geographic or industry composition of any index, and is not expected to correlate with any index.

The Fund will primarily obtain its short exposure through the use of one or more swaps. The Fund may also sell securities short and/or use derivative instruments, such as options (including listed and over-the-counter options), forwards and swaps or combinations of such derivative instruments, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the Fund. Subject to the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, there is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in derivative instruments.

The Fund’s short exposure may create leverage in the Fund which may amplify changes in the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy.

The Fund’s portfolio of equity securities may include, without limitation, common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts, pooled investment vehicles, including other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities and

other debt instruments, including, without limitation, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, bank loan participations, government securities and money market instruments. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund’s investments may include securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. In addition to any encumbered cash proceeds held from short selling, the Fund will typically maintain a cash or cash equivalent position, generally in the range of 0%-40% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund expects to maintain significant short exposure to equity securities and equity-related instruments, including the derivative instruments described below and shares of ETFs. Although the Fund intends to maintain an overall net long position in its portfolio investments under normal market conditions, during periods of stress and deteriorating fundamentals, the Adviser may increase the Fund’s short exposure to a level approaching or exceeding the value of the Fund’s overall long position, exclusive of the Fund’s cash and cash equivalent positions. In such instances where the Fund maintains a net short exposure in its portfolio investments, the Fund will maintain sufficient asset coverage for its short exposure.