Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
27.6%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$24.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.2%
Expense Ratio 1.76%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SLGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|52.79%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|69.51%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|68.40%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|88.03%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|83.97%
* Annualized
|SLGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLGYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|95.26%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|3509
|62.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.8 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|95.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.17%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|66.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLGYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|30.57%
|Cash
|0.65%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|67.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|80.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|80.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|80.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|79.26%
|Technology
|45.04%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|7.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.19%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|38.20%
|Industrials
|9.58%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|15.08%
|Communication Services
|9.08%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|65.33%
|Healthcare
|8.91%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|85.00%
|Consumer Defense
|4.55%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|37.30%
|Financial Services
|3.87%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|92.87%
|Real Estate
|1.78%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|33.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|85.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|90.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|93.28%
|US
|99.35%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|8.44%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|97.30%
|Expense Ratio
|1.76%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|11.02%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|83.00%
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|35.12%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|24.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|75.35%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|82.63%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|86.93%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$3.672
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.
Dec 29, 2015
6.42
6.4%
John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
