The Fund is managed using a passive investment approach designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all of its assets (at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities (mostly common stocks) of companies that are included in the Index.

The Index measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe and includes approximately 1000 of the largest securities based on their market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $435 million to $2.92 trillion. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change.

The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser's passive investment strategy seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the return of the index, and therefore differs from an "active" investment strategy where an investment manager buys and sells securities based on its own economic, market or financial analyses. The Sub-Adviser generally will attempt to invest in securities composing the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index (i.e., among other reasons, the Fund could experience high volumes of cash flows or a particular security could be difficult to obtain). In some cases, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those circumstances, the Sub-Adviser may purchase a sampling of stocks in the Index in proportions expected to replicate generally the performance of the Index as a whole and may also use futures contracts to obtain exposure to the equity markets or to a particular security.

The Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in the Index or purchase securities that are not represented in the Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.

The Fund's investment performance will depend on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to replicate the performance of the Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. Due to these differences, the Fund's performance generally will not be identical to that of the Index.