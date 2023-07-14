Dividend Investing Ideas Center
17.5%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
Net Assets
$1.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.9%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is managed using a passive investment approach designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all of its assets (at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities (mostly common stocks) of companies that are included in the Index.
The Index measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe and includes approximately 1000 of the largest securities based on their market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $435 million to $2.92 trillion. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change.
The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser's passive investment strategy seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the return of the index, and therefore differs from an "active" investment strategy where an investment manager buys and sells securities based on its own economic, market or financial analyses. The Sub-Adviser generally will attempt to invest in securities composing the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index (i.e., among other reasons, the Fund could experience high volumes of cash flows or a particular security could be difficult to obtain). In some cases, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those circumstances, the Sub-Adviser may purchase a sampling of stocks in the Index in proportions expected to replicate generally the performance of the Index as a whole and may also use futures contracts to obtain exposure to the equity markets or to a particular security.
The Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in the Index or purchase securities that are not represented in the Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.
The Fund's investment performance will depend on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to replicate the performance of the Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. Due to these differences, the Fund's performance generally will not be identical to that of the Index.
|YTD
|17.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|32.25%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|18.11%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|12.68%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|9.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|43.25%
|2021
|11.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.07%
|2020
|5.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|12.99%
|2019
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|16.31%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|17.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|28.36%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|12.46%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|13.86%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|12.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|43.32%
|2021
|11.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.61%
|2020
|5.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|13.16%
|2019
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|16.31%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|1.02 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|52.84%
|Number of Holdings
|1029
|2
|4154
|4.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|245 M
|288 K
|270 B
|57.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.89%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|86.39%
|Stocks
|99.29%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|39.83%
|Cash
|0.71%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|57.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|45.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|46.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|43.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|43.44%
|Technology
|24.55%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|44.22%
|Healthcare
|14.13%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|61.04%
|Financial Services
|13.64%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|44.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.82%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|44.90%
|Industrials
|8.58%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|57.99%
|Communication Services
|8.42%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|51.07%
|Consumer Defense
|6.58%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|57.76%
|Energy
|4.66%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|36.07%
|Real Estate
|3.45%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|24.89%
|Utilities
|2.92%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|34.17%
|Basic Materials
|2.24%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|71.61%
|US
|98.62%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|20.48%
|Non US
|0.67%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|81.02%
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|64.06%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|6.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|93.56%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|14.17%
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|33.93%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|21.69%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.463
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
