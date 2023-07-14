Home
Trending ETFs

Saratoga Large Capitalization Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
SLGCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.66 +0.04 +0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SLCGX) Primary C (SLGCX) A (SLGYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

27.1%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.0%

Net Assets

$24.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SLGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Large Capitalization Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Smith

Fund Description

SLGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.1% -41.7% 64.0% 55.25%
1 Yr 1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 91.72%
3 Yr -14.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 93.85%
5 Yr -15.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 98.17%
10 Yr -6.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 96.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -85.9% 81.6% 79.40%
2021 -7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 92.50%
2020 2.9% -13.0% 34.8% 96.22%
2019 -0.4% -6.0% 10.6% 98.71%
2018 -6.3% -15.9% 2.0% 98.10%

NAV & Total Return History

SLGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLGCX Category Low Category High SLGCX % Rank
Net Assets 24.2 M 189 K 222 B 95.10%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3509 61.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.8 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.74%
Weighting of Top 10 43.17% 11.4% 116.5% 66.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.78%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.39%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.96%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.29%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.24%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 3.01%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.96%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.95%
  10. Accenture PLC Class A 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLGCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 50.26% 104.50% 30.25%
Cash 		0.65% -10.83% 49.73% 66.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 47.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 51.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 44.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 44.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLGCX % Rank
Technology 		45.04% 0.00% 65.70% 7.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.19% 0.00% 62.57% 38.03%
Industrials 		9.58% 0.00% 30.65% 14.75%
Communication Services 		9.08% 0.00% 66.40% 64.92%
Healthcare 		8.91% 0.00% 39.76% 84.84%
Consumer Defense 		4.55% 0.00% 25.50% 37.13%
Financial Services 		3.87% 0.00% 43.06% 92.70%
Real Estate 		1.78% 0.00% 16.05% 33.36%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 74.26%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 84.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLGCX % Rank
US 		99.35% 34.69% 100.00% 8.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 92.38%

SLGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.37% 0.01% 20.29% 2.84%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.73%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 75.12%

Sales Fees

SLGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.32%

Trading Fees

SLGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 8.20%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 316.74% 75.07%

SLGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLGCX Category Low Category High SLGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 52.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLGCX Category Low Category High SLGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.57% -6.13% 1.75% 97.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

SLGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

John Brim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

