Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust Limited Duration Bond Fund

SLDBX | Fund

$9.45

$1.61 B

3.83%

$0.36

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$1.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SLDBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Limited Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    166352835
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Pavlak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Limited Duration Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, which may include (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities; (ii) obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (iii) corporate obligations; (iv) asset-backed securities;

(v) residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and mortgage dollar rolls; and (vi) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, options and swaps. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and yield. The Fund will typically use options and swaps to attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Any of these instruments may also be used to take an active position to attempt to add or reduce the Fund's interest rate sensitivity.

Duration measures how changes in interest rates affect the amount of time it takes an issuer to repay a bond from internal cash flows and indicates the price sensitivity of a fixed income security. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of three years or less under normal market conditions.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to preserve capital and generate current income. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

SLDBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 62.22%
1 Yr -1.3% -11.5% 2.9% 57.34%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.1% 1.3% 43.01%
5 Yr -0.8%* -10.7% 3.2% 42.94%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -17.7% -2.5% 17.25%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 35.80%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 74.30%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 90.61%
2018 -0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 9.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 58.93%
1 Yr -1.3% -11.5% 1.9% 53.02%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.1% 4.5% 43.25%
5 Yr -0.8%* -8.3% 1.7% 47.76%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -17.7% -2.5% 17.43%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 35.62%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 74.30%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 92.72%
2018 -0.1% -1.0% 1.3% 22.04%

NAV & Total Return History

SLDBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLDBX Category Low Category High SLDBX % Rank
Net Assets 1.61 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 45.00%
Number of Holdings 511 4 4919 43.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 518 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 33.16%
Weighting of Top 10 37.43% 1.7% 100.0% 22.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 8.61%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 5.91%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 5.43%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 5.37%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 5.35%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 5.25%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 5.05%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.52%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.98%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLDBX % Rank
Bonds 		92.55% 49.71% 194.71% 55.96%
Cash 		3.74% -102.46% 39.20% 46.46%
Convertible Bonds 		3.72% 0.00% 27.71% 33.16%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 88.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 87.74%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 81.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLDBX % Rank
Government 		32.14% 0.00% 73.63% 28.50%
Corporate 		30.95% 0.00% 100.00% 67.70%
Securitized 		28.95% 0.00% 97.27% 38.00%
Municipal 		4.37% 0.00% 17.46% 3.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.59% 0.00% 44.09% 56.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 85.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLDBX % Rank
US 		86.51% 0.00% 165.96% 21.76%
Non US 		6.04% 0.00% 72.71% 86.53%

SLDBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 19.98% 86.51%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 28.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 30.08%

Sales Fees

SLDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 71.65%

SLDBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLDBX Category Low Category High SLDBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.83% 0.00% 11.01% 56.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLDBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLDBX Category Low Category High SLDBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -1.27% 4.98% 46.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLDBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SLDBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Pavlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Scott Pavlak is a portfolio manager and leads short duration for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Pavlak joined MIM in September 2017 in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. Prior to joining LCP in 2008, he was a senior managing director and head of fixed income at Bear Stearns Asset Management. He joined Bear Stearns & Co. in 1990 and BSAM in 1992, where he was responsible for BSAM’s traditional strategies that included cash, enhanced cash, short-term, intermediate, core and core plus. Prior to joining Bear Stearns, he was a vice president and senior investment officer at Beechwood Securities, specializing in fixed income investments. Pavlak received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, earned an MBA in finance and economics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2016

6.16

6.2%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tad Rivelle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2016

6.16

6.2%

Tad Rivelle Group Managing Director Chief Investment Officer–Fixed Income Co-Director Fixed Income Tad Rivelle is Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income. Prior to joining TCW, Tad served as Chief Investment Officer for MetWest, an independent institutional investment manager that he cofounded. The MetWest investment team has been recognized for a number of performance related awards, including Morningstar’s Fixed Income Manager of the Year. Mr. Rivelle was also the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis & Wiley and a portfolio manager at PIMCO. Tad holds a BS in Physics from Yale University, an MS in Applied Mathematics from University of Southern California, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2016

6.16

6.2%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2016

6.16

6.2%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Juan Peruyero

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

