Under normal circumstances, the Limited Duration Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, which may include (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities; (ii) obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (iii) corporate obligations; (iv) asset-backed securities;

(v) residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and mortgage dollar rolls; and (vi) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, options and swaps. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and yield. The Fund will typically use options and swaps to attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Any of these instruments may also be used to take an active position to attempt to add or reduce the Fund's interest rate sensitivity.

Duration measures how changes in interest rates affect the amount of time it takes an issuer to repay a bond from internal cash flows and indicates the price sensitivity of a fixed income security. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of three years or less under normal market conditions.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to preserve capital and generate current income. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.