Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.45
$1.61 B
3.83%
$0.36
0.32%
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$1.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.4%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.45
$1.61 B
3.83%
$0.36
0.32%
Under normal circumstances, the Limited Duration Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, which may include (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities; (ii) obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (iii) corporate obligations; (iv) asset-backed securities;
(v) residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and mortgage dollar rolls; and (vi) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, options and swaps. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and yield. The Fund will typically use options and swaps to attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Any of these instruments may also be used to take an active position to attempt to add or reduce the Fund's interest rate sensitivity.
Duration measures how changes in interest rates affect the amount of time it takes an issuer to repay a bond from internal cash flows and indicates the price sensitivity of a fixed income security. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of three years or less under normal market conditions.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to preserve capital and generate current income. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|SLDBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|62.22%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|57.34%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|43.01%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|42.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SLDBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|17.25%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|35.80%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|74.30%
|2019
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|90.61%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|9.77%
|Period
|SLDBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|58.93%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|53.02%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|43.25%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|47.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SLDBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|17.43%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|35.62%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|74.30%
|2019
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|92.72%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|22.04%
|SLDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLDBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.61 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|45.00%
|Number of Holdings
|511
|4
|4919
|43.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|518 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|33.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.43%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|22.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLDBX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.55%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|55.96%
|Cash
|3.74%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|46.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.72%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|33.16%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|88.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|87.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|81.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLDBX % Rank
|Government
|32.14%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|28.50%
|Corporate
|30.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.70%
|Securitized
|28.95%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|38.00%
|Municipal
|4.37%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|3.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.59%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|56.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|85.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLDBX % Rank
|US
|86.51%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|21.76%
|Non US
|6.04%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|86.53%
|SLDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|86.51%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|28.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|30.08%
|SLDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SLDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLDBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|71.65%
|SLDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLDBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.83%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|56.30%
|SLDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SLDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLDBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.22%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|46.82%
|SLDBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Scott Pavlak is a portfolio manager and leads short duration for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Pavlak joined MIM in September 2017 in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. Prior to joining LCP in 2008, he was a senior managing director and head of fixed income at Bear Stearns Asset Management. He joined Bear Stearns & Co. in 1990 and BSAM in 1992, where he was responsible for BSAM’s traditional strategies that included cash, enhanced cash, short-term, intermediate, core and core plus. Prior to joining Bear Stearns, he was a vice president and senior investment officer at Beechwood Securities, specializing in fixed income investments. Pavlak received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, earned an MBA in finance and economics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Tad Rivelle Group Managing Director Chief Investment Officer–Fixed Income Co-Director Fixed Income Tad Rivelle is Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income. Prior to joining TCW, Tad served as Chief Investment Officer for MetWest, an independent institutional investment manager that he cofounded. The MetWest investment team has been recognized for a number of performance related awards, including Morningstar’s Fixed Income Manager of the Year. Mr. Rivelle was also the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis & Wiley and a portfolio manager at PIMCO. Tad holds a BS in Physics from Yale University, an MS in Applied Mathematics from University of Southern California, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...