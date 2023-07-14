Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities or other investments with similar economic characteristics of U.S. companies with large market capitalizations. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Index (the “Index”).

The core holdings of the fund are large capitalization companies that the portfolio managers believe to be dominant in their industries due to product, distribution or service strength. The portfolio managers emphasize individual security selection while diversifying the fund’s investments across industries, which may help to reduce risk. The portfolio managers attempt to identify established large capitalization companies with the highest growth potential. The portfolio managers then analyze each company in detail, ranking its management, strategy and competitive market position. Finally, the portfolio managers attempt to identify the best values available among the growth companies identified. The portfolio managers may sell a security if it no longer meets the fund’s investment criteria or for other reasons, including to meet redemptions or to redeploy assets to better investment opportunities.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of investment) in foreign securities.