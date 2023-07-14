Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
Net Assets
$780 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies.
For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Index (between $349 million and $2.62 trillion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Index are subject to
change. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and may in some instances be foreign securities or represent exposure to foreign markets. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser).
|Period
|SLCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|78.15%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|87.83%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.01%
|5 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|93.81%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|96.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|74.20%
|2021
|2.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|88.06%
|2020
|1.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|86.68%
|2019
|3.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|87.74%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|94.17%
|Period
|SLCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|70.36%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|80.11%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|86.70%
|5 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|95.31%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|99.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|74.28%
|2021
|2.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|88.06%
|2020
|1.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|86.60%
|2019
|3.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|87.74%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|98.76%
|SLCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|780 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|55.69%
|Number of Holdings
|374
|2
|4154
|23.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|151 M
|288 K
|270 B
|66.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.01%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|93.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.88%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|81.77%
|Cash
|3.12%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|16.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|45.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|46.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|43.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|43.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLCAX % Rank
|Technology
|19.46%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|75.65%
|Financial Services
|16.91%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|19.18%
|Healthcare
|15.79%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|25.34%
|Industrials
|10.10%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|35.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.86%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|63.09%
|Consumer Defense
|7.75%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|27.63%
|Communication Services
|6.40%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|76.33%
|Energy
|4.69%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|34.70%
|Basic Materials
|3.99%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|20.32%
|Real Estate
|3.37%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|27.17%
|Utilities
|1.67%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|72.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLCAX % Rank
|US
|93.28%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|71.87%
|Non US
|3.60%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|31.81%
|SLCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|75.63%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|35.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|25.52%
|SLCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SLCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|84.20%
|SLCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.82%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|22.30%
|SLCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SLCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|2.38%
|SLCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$29.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Ms. Chang joined Schafer Cullen in 2006. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Mrs. Chang was an Investment Analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. She has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
