Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies.

For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Index (between $349 million and $2.62 trillion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Index are subject to

change. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and may in some instances be foreign securities or represent exposure to foreign markets. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser).