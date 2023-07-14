Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust Large Cap Fund

SLCAX | Fund

$14.18

$780 M

1.82%

$0.26

0.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

Net Assets

$780 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SLCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Large Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Jun 14, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    51742358
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Puneet Mansharamani

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies.

For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Index (between $349 million and $2.62 trillion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Index are subject to

change. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and may in some instances be foreign securities or represent exposure to foreign markets. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser).

Read More

SLCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -14.3% 35.6% 78.15%
1 Yr 2.1% -55.6% 38.6% 87.83%
3 Yr -1.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.01%
5 Yr -6.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 93.81%
10 Yr -4.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 96.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -64.5% 28.9% 74.20%
2021 2.1% -20.5% 152.6% 88.06%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.68%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 87.74%
2018 -6.4% -13.5% 12.6% 94.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -20.5% 35.6% 70.36%
1 Yr 2.1% -55.6% 40.3% 80.11%
3 Yr -1.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 86.70%
5 Yr -6.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 95.31%
10 Yr -4.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 99.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -64.5% 28.9% 74.28%
2021 2.1% -20.5% 152.6% 88.06%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.60%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 87.74%
2018 -6.4% -10.9% 12.6% 98.76%

NAV & Total Return History

SLCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLCAX Category Low Category High SLCAX % Rank
Net Assets 780 M 177 K 1.21 T 55.69%
Number of Holdings 374 2 4154 23.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 151 M 288 K 270 B 66.84%
Weighting of Top 10 19.01% 1.8% 106.2% 93.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.22%
  2. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.99%
  3. Apple Inc 2.38%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 1.81%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.81%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 1.65%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.62%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 1.59%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 1.59%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLCAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.88% 0.00% 130.24% 81.77%
Cash 		3.12% -102.29% 100.00% 16.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 45.54%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 46.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 43.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 43.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLCAX % Rank
Technology 		19.46% 0.00% 48.94% 75.65%
Financial Services 		16.91% 0.00% 55.59% 19.18%
Healthcare 		15.79% 0.00% 60.70% 25.34%
Industrials 		10.10% 0.00% 29.90% 35.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.86% 0.00% 30.33% 63.09%
Consumer Defense 		7.75% 0.00% 47.71% 27.63%
Communication Services 		6.40% 0.00% 27.94% 76.33%
Energy 		4.69% 0.00% 41.64% 34.70%
Basic Materials 		3.99% 0.00% 25.70% 20.32%
Real Estate 		3.37% 0.00% 31.91% 27.17%
Utilities 		1.67% 0.00% 20.91% 72.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLCAX % Rank
US 		93.28% 0.00% 127.77% 71.87%
Non US 		3.60% 0.00% 32.38% 31.81%

SLCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 49.27% 75.63%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.00% 35.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 25.52%

Sales Fees

SLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 84.20%

SLCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLCAX Category Low Category High SLCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.82% 0.00% 24.20% 22.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLCAX Category Low Category High SLCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.70% -54.00% 6.06% 2.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SLCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Ruairi O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.

Chris Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.

Ankur Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.

Jennifer Chang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Ms. Chang joined Schafer Cullen in 2006. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Mrs. Chang was an Investment Analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. She has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2007.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

